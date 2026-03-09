‘The Price Is Right’ Model James O’Halloran Gets Revenge After Drew Carey Makes Fun of Him

Brittany Sims
Comments
(left) 'The Price Is Right' model James O'Halloran and (right) host Drew Carey on March 4, 2026
The Price Is Right/CBS
Take that! The Price Is Right model James O’Halloran clapped back at host Drew Carey after he made fun of the model earlier in the show.

O’Halloran shared a clip to Instagram on March 6, piecing the two clips from the March 4 episode together. “Good times on @therealpriceisright #personaltrainer #bloopers #thepriceisright #thepriceiswrongb***h,” he captioned the post.

In the first part, the model showed off one of the prizes up for bid — an inflatable JumpOrange gameboard with four soccer balls, worth $1,725. He had kicked three balls, and none of them landed on the target. They were all on the outer rings of the game that resembled a dartboard.

After O’Halloran showed how the game worked, Carey said, “James, we’ve got a personal trainer here from Mexico if you need any help.”

He laughed and said, “It looks like I need a little bit of help, mate. A few tips wouldn’t go astray.” Drew Carey laughed at the model’s attempt.

Freddy, from Mexico via Michigan, was the personal trainer in question. He won the third item up for bid and lost out on taking home a car.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James O’Halloran (@jimmyjamesoh)

However, only a few minutes later, James O’Halloran sought his revenge on the host. Lori, from Phoenix, Arizona, came to the stage to play Check Game after winning the sixth item up for bid, which was the game board. She did not win the trip to Vermont, but O’Halloran got his dig in.

As Carey picked up the quill pen for Lori to write the amount on her check, Carey struggled to get the pen out of the holder. “Here’s how it works. First of all-,” he said, as he tried to grab the pen.

When Carey finally got it out and held it up, O’Halloran said, “Hey, Drew! We’ve got a personal trainer if you need some help.”

“Shut up,” the host muttered before laughing. The crowd erupted in a cheer as the two men laughed.

“I am now the King of England,” Carey said before the clip ended.

Fans reacted to the comeback in O’Halloran’s comments. “Lmao got ’em. Loved this moment!” one fan said.

'The Price Is Right' Player Wins Car After Getting Sassy With Model James O'Halloran
Related

'The Price Is Right' Player Wins Car After Getting Sassy With Model James O'Halloran

“Crushed it. Best comeback 😂😂😂😂😂,” another wrote.

“That comeback was priceless (pun intended),” a third added.

“Ok, Jimmy with the clapback👏👏👏,” a fan commented.

“This was the best! Could not have planned any of it. I❤️Freddy! lol,” another said.

“Absolutely cracked me up,” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

