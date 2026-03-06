‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car After Getting Sassy With Model James O’Halloran

The contestant got the last laugh. A The Price Is Right contestant, who was celebrating her birthday, made fun of model James O’Halloran during a game by pointing and laughing at him. She wound up winning a car and giving James a big hug despite his interference with the game.

Brenda Mitchell, who finally got to play after attending a taping 12 times, won the sixth item up for bid on March 5. She bid $1,001 on a 306-piece mechanic tool set. The actual retail price was $1,286. Since she was the closest without going over, she won the item and got to play a game for another prize.

The 70th birthday contestant played Pocket Change for the chance to win a 2026 Honda Civic LX. She had to try to guess the price of the car from the numbers on the board. Mitchell was given the first number — a two.

She then had to try to guess the rest of the numbers. If she got it right, she picked an envelope off the board, which had an amount from $0 to $2 in it. If she got it wrong, the price of the car, which started out at $0.25, was raised $0.25 every time by O’Halloran.

At the end of the game, once she figured out the numbers, if Mitchell had the same amount or more than the amount in front of O’Halloran, she would win the car. The game show contestant started out with $0.25.

“Every time you’re wrong, mean old James is going to raise the price $0.25,” host Drew Carey said.

O’Halloran jokingly folded his arms and nodded his head. Mitchell shook her finger and said, “Nooo!”

“He doesn’t like doing it,” Carey said.

“I really don’t,” the model said.

Mitchell picked seven and then four, and both of them were wrong, so the car went up to $0.75. She then chose five, which was right, and got to pick an envelope off the board.

Before picking the next number, Mitchell put her two fingers up to her eyes and then pointed them at O’Halloran, implying that she was watching him.

For the third number, the game show contestant chose seven, which was wrong. The car went up to $1. She then picked eight, which was right, obtaining another envelope.

The Price Is Right contestant got advice from the audience and picked three for the fourth number. They were all right, so she chose another envelope. As she picked an envelope, Mitchell laughed and pointed her finger at the model.

O’Halloran shrugged with a smile on his face. “Good comeback,” Carey said.

For the final number, Mitchel chose a four, which was incorrect. The car then went up to $1.25. The last number was seven, making it $25,837. She got one last envelope before the big reveal.

“Ok. That’s it! That’s it for you!” she said to O’Halloran, who cracked up.

On top of her $0.25, she got $0.10 and $0.10 in the first two envelopes, giving her $0.45. Carey then dropped the third envelope, and he “dropped it because it was so heavy.” There was $2 in it, which meant she had a total of $2.45, and won the car. The final envelope had $0 in it.

Mitchell screamed and ran over to O’Halloran to give him a hug. “I didn’t want to do it,” the model admitted.

She only spun $0.35 on the Showcase wheel, so she didn’t advance to the Showcase.