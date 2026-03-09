American Idol is debuting its brand new Ohana round during the Monday, March 9, episode. The competition will feature the Top 30 performing for the judges, friends and family, their fellow contestants, and a group of “industry tastemakers.” The industry experts will be helping pick one contestant to receive a platinum ticket, which means that person will automatically earn a spot in the Top 20.

In addition to journalists and other entertainment figures, one of the industry tastemakers is Anthony Gargiula, a singer with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram. Scroll down to learn more about Gargiula and his viral career.

Who is Anthony Gargiula?

Gargiula is a singer who performs his own original music, but is best known for his Counter-Melodies content on social media. He and his co-host, Jonathan Tilkin, have performed with artists including Kristen Bell, Lady A, Goo Goo Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger and more from the countertops in Gargiula’s kitchen.

The guys host a podcast where they interview guests, and have gone viral multiple times for their videos covering songs with the popular artists who sing them. On the podcast, they “sit down with some of their kitchen singing guests for some behind-the-scenes conversation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Gargiula (@anthonygargiula)

Gargiula previously appeared on Season 2 of The Four in 2018, but did not make it onto the show after entering as one of the final challengers.

How did Anthony Gargiula get famous?

Gargiula first went viral when he was just seven years old. He sang the National Anthem at a Siena College basketball game, and the video took off on social media. Gargiula was then invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he made several appearances on the talk show after that.

During his younger years, Gargiula sang the National Anthem at various sporting and local events. He sang “The Star Spangled Banner” at a New York Knicks game, the Belmont States, the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and more.

From there, Gargiula began opening for artists such as the Jonas Brothers, Kellie Pickler, Lady A, The Temptations, and more.

Where is Anthony Gargiula from?

While Gargiula now lives in Los Angeles, he is from Albany. He attended Bethlehem High School and went to A Cappella Academy in Los Angeles during summers, which is how he honed his craft to create the countertop videos that have made him an established name on social media.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC