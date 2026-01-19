Richard McVey, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, and Amber Laign; Amanda Dubin and Will Reeve (Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram; John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

What To Know Several Good Morning America hosts traveled to Miami to celebrate Will Reeve’s wedding to Amanda Dubin.

The GMA stars shared photos from the wedding festivities via social media.

Reeve and Dubin went public with their relationship in April 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024.

The hosts of Good Morning America spent their weekend celebrating one of their colleagues’ major life moments.

Several of the ABC morning show’s biggest stars traveled to Miami for Will Reeve‘s wedding. Will, who is the son of the late Christopher Reeve and Dana Reeve, tied the knot with his fiancée, Amanda Dubin, in Florida on Saturday, January 17, per People.

“Ridin on the freeway of love ❤️,” GMA‘s Lara Spencer captioned a fun photo of herself, her husband, Richard McVey, Robin Roberts, and her wife, Amber Laign, cruising in a convertible before Reeve’s big day via Instagram on Saturday.

Sam Champion joined the group in another of Spencer’s Instagram posts on Sunday, January 18. “Kickoff to the most precious and perfect wedding. Congratulations Will and Amanda,” she captioned a photo of the stars in their wedding attire. “We love you guys so much ❤️.”

Spencer sported a multi-colored gown, while McVey and Champion kept things classic in black tuxes and white dress shirts. Roberts donned a black-and-white pantsuit, which Laign complimented with a berry-red dress.

Fans loved seeing the GMA hosts support each other off the show. “Awe…I love this.❤️🙏🏻 Blessings to Will and Amanda!” one person commented underneath Spencer’s Sunday post. Another added, “Everyone looks so lovely.” Someone else shared, “Congratulations to Will and Amanda! So nice to see all of you celebrating together!”

Roberts posted the same pre-wedding group photo via her own Instagram, writing, “Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do!🥂.”

On her Instagram Story, Roberts shared a photo of herself and Laign taken before the wedding, which she captioned, “Ready to celebrate Amanda & Will💍.” She also reposted a group snap ABC News’ Gio Benitez took of himself with other GMA attendees.

“Magical night celebrating a magical couple✨ Congratulations, @willreeve_ & @amandadubin!” Benitez captioned the photo, which featured Spencer, Champion, Roberts, Laign, Rebecca Jarvis, Erielle Reshef, and his husband, Tommy DiDario.

Later on Sunday, Roberts shared a sweet wedding snap she took with Laign and Spencer. “Cheers to Amanda and Will!🥂,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Though it’s unknown when the pair started dating, Will and Dubin went public with their relationship via Instagram in April 2023. “Paris is for birthdays. The happiest to @amandadubin ❤️,” Will captioned a selfie he and Dubin took in front of the Eiffel Tower.

One year later, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram in November 2024. “Us 🤍,” they captioned a joint Instagram post featuring photos of Will getting down on one knee.

The couple said in a statement to People at the time, “Friday was the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Will and Dubin have yet to share any photos from their wedding day via social media.

