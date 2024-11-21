‘Will & Grace’ Star Sean Hayes Shares Update After Being Hospitalized With ‘Heart Issue’

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes has revealed he drove himself to the hospital twice in the same night due to an ongoing heart issue.

The actor lives with atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm. According to the Mayo Clinic, AFib can lead to blood clots in the heart and also increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.

While episodes come and go and can often be treated with medicines, sometimes emergency situations require shock therapy to get the heart back to a regular rhythm.

Hayes’ health issues became the topic of conversation on Monday’s (November 18) episode of the SmartLess podcast, when co-host Will Arnett teased their guest Hugh Grant about his complaints of jet lag.

“I can’t do it anymore,” the 54-year-old star said, referring to his long-haul flight from London to Los Angeles. “I think that’s another age thing. I woke up hours ago very, very hungry and felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh.”

Arnett responded, “Hugh, you should know this that Sean, two, three nights ago, woke up in the middle of the night with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center]—didn’t wake up his husband.”

The Arrested Development star went on to say that when Hayes arrived at the hospital, “they brought the paddles out, they put him under [anesthesia]. They paddled them. He drove home.”

That wasn’t the end of it, though, as Hayes had to return to the hospital later that night. “An hour later, he woke up to use the bathroom again and drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again,” Arnett added.

“And then we had dinner that night,” Hayes quipped.

“So you’re jet-lagged by comparison. And I’m not saying this to make you feel bad…,” Arnett told Grant.

“But no, you are,” Grant replied, “and I just feel humiliated.”

Hayes, who won a Primetime Emmy for his role as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, previously opened up about his condition on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2021.

“I have AFib,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “So your heart beats [very fast]. You feel like you’re gonna die. So when I go to the ER… at Cedars-Sinai, I’m like Norm from Cheers, because I’m in there all the time.”

He explained that his visits are so regular that he has the routine down pat. “I know exactly what needs to be happening,’ he said before imitating his conversation with the hospital staff. ‘”Look, this is how this gonna go. You’re gonna give me propofol. I’m gonna go out, you’re gonna go, ‘Clear,’ and I’m gonna go home.'”