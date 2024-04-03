Michael Douglas Reveals How He Chose His Most Iconic Roles (PHOTOS)

Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method' (L); Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in 'Fatal Attraction' (C); Michael Douglas in 'Wall Street'
Oscar-winning star Michael Douglas has portrayed everyone from an adulterer to a devious financier and a compromised cop in his career. But what draws him to these characters?

“I’ve always sort of been attracted to those characters that are in the gray area,” the Franklin star tells us for his TV Insider Magazine cover story, on newsstands now. “I’ve never been attracted to true heroes. I mean, I always like people to have a little dark side to them because it just seems like a reality. But more than the character, for me, is the whole picture.”

Ahead of the Franklin limited series premiere on April 12, here are some of Douglas’ most memorable roles and what makes them great.

Franklin, Series Premiere, Friday, April 12, Apple TV+

 

Michael Douglas in A Chorus Line, 1985
Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

A Chorus Line (1985)

As an angry workaholic Broadway director-choreographer in this adaptation of the stage musical, Douglas (limited to spending most of the film seated in a dark theater and communicating by microphone in a clipped voice) still evokes a fully realized character.

Streaming on Prime Video

Glenn Close, Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction, 1987
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Douglas’ happily married lawyer Dan has what he considers a casual one-night stand with Alex (Glenn Close)…but she wants more. In this psychological thriller, the actor takes Dan from a regular guy who thinks his adultery will have no consequences to a hero defending his wife and child from violence he never imagined. 

Streaming on Peacock

Michael Douglas in Wall Street
Everett Collection

Wall Street (1987)

“Greed, for the lack of a better word, is good.” Douglas made that line famous as wealthy Wall Street corporate raider Gordon Gekko in this quintessential ’80s film where he plays a man who has it all but loves the game. He also mentors the hungry young Bud Fox (Charlie Sheen), who’s devoured by avarice.

Streaming on Starz

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct
TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Basic Instinct (1992)

A strained police detective investigates a rock star’s kinky murder while getting entangled with the prime suspect: the dead man’s sometime girlfriend (Sharon Stone). Douglas’ cop is aware he’s playing a game of cat and mouse, but he’s still captivated by the danger and her sexual allure.

Streaming on MGM+, Prime Video, Paramount+

Michael Douglas in Traffic
USA Films/Everett Collection

Traffic (2000)

Ohio judge Robert Wakefield is caught between his position as U.S. drug czar and family life with his high school daughter (Erika Christensen), who’s also an addict. Douglas deftly handles his character’s realization that he cannot endorse a “war” against family.

Rent or Buy on Apple TV and Prime Video

Michael Douglas, Karl Malden in The streets of San Francisco
Curt Gunther /Courtesy Everett Collection

The Streets of San Francisco (1972-76)

In his first significant role (and the one that made him a star), the actor portrayed a newbie homicide investigator opposite an experienced one (Karl Malden, above right, with Douglas) who clued him into the detective game.

Streaming on Pluto TV

Michael Douglas in 'Will & Grace'
NBC

Will & Grace (2002)

Douglas’ first TV role in 26 years won him a guest actor Emmy nomination for playing a gay police detective who helps Will (Eric McCormack) retrieve his stolen laptop.

Streaming on Prime Video, Hulu

Alan Arkin, Micheal Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Michael Yarish / ©Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Kominsky Method (2018-21)

As an aging acting coach, Douglas and his friend (Alan Arkin, below left, with Douglas) navigate Hollywood and the life changes that come with age. Douglas has said he considered the comedy a considerable challenge in the late stages of his career.

Streaming on Netflix

