Oscar-winning star Michael Douglas has portrayed everyone from an adulterer to a devious financier and a compromised cop in his career. But what draws him to these characters?

“I’ve always sort of been attracted to those characters that are in the gray area,” the Franklin star tells us for his TV Insider Magazine cover story, on newsstands now. “I’ve never been attracted to true heroes. I mean, I always like people to have a little dark side to them because it just seems like a reality. But more than the character, for me, is the whole picture.”

Ahead of the Franklin limited series premiere on April 12, here are some of Douglas’ most memorable roles and what makes them great.

Franklin, Series Premiere, Friday, April 12, Apple TV+