Outlander‘s Season 8 premiere episode may have ushered in the beginning of the end for Starz’s hit series based on Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling books, but it also paid tribute to one of its own.

In the closing credits, a title card reading, “In loving memory of our friend and colleague, Loulia Sheppard,” popped up on the screen, hinting at a loss for the team behind this beloved show. But who is Loulia Sheppard?

As the dedication indicated, Sheppard was a colleague, and her storied history with various productions reveals her specialty in hairstyling within makeup departments. Per a death announcement, Sheppard died in January 2025: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Loulia at Princess Alexandra Hospital, aged 80. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends,” the announcement read.

Outlander‘s final season wrapped filming its final season in September 2024, prior to Sheppard’s death.

In remembrance of Sheppard, Creative Media Skills Institute shared a dedication to her on their social media page in January 2025, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Sheppard. A true icon in the world of hair and makeup design, Lou’s artistry graced some of the most celebrated films and television productions of our time. From crafting Reese Witherspoon‘s look in Vanity Fair to her Oscar-nominated work on Victoria & Abdul, Lou’s talent was unmatched.”

Among some of the other talent Sheppard had worked with in the past were Keira Knightley, Dame Judi Dench, Marion Cotillard, and many more. She was even responsible for Scarlett Johansson‘s iconic red bob in Marvel’s Avengers franchise.

Additionally, The Milton Agency mourned Sheppard’s loss, as they posted on social media at the time, “What a big space she leaves for the U.K. film industry and her nearest and dearest. May her memory be a blessing. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

