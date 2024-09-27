‘Outlander’ Wrapped: See Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe & More Celebrate 8 Great Seasons (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
The stars of 'Outlander' wrap filming on the eighth and final season
Starz
The Droughtlander may not be over for fans, but the journey of filming Outlander has finally concluded for the stars who wrapped their eighth and final season of the Starz series.

The show’s official social media page unveiled the news, delivering a peek behind the scenes with cast photos and reveals. Citing a line delivered by Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the farewell began with the quote, “Nothing is lost, Sassenach, only changed.”

“Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander,” the caption read. “Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication.”

While filming may have come to an end, the statement offered hope for the years to come, as it continued, “Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning.”

In addition to the fun photos and farewell to filming, It was also noted that the clapperboards held by the cast and crew in photos reveal what they took from the set as a parting gift. Some are material items, while others are metaphorical. Of the twelve photos shared by Starz, only one didn’t reveal a takeaway and that would be Lauren Lyle and César Domboy‘s wrap photo, as the duo returned to portray Marsali and Fergus once more.

Other stars featured in the wrap lineup are leads Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, David Berry, Joey Phillips, Izzy Meikle-Small, Diarmaid Murtagh, and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts. Among some of the items taken were rings, Jamie’s kilt, and that red Mustang. Find out who took what in the photos, below.

Additionally, Heughan posted on social media commemorating the occasion, with him writing, “11 Years. 8 seasons. 101 Episodes @outlander_starz. What a journey. So many memories, incredible people I have been fortunate to work with and now can call friends. So many people to thank. Especially JAMMF himself, herself @diana_gabaldon , @starz @sptv , my brilliant partner in crime @caitrionabalfe , cast, crew, the fans and to Scotland!! Dinnae fash Sassenachs, plenty more to look forward to….” he assured viewers while also sharing a slew of behind the scenes photos from over the years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

And as Season 8 wraps, we’re gearing up for the arrival of Season 7, Part 2, which is slated to premiere in late November. Stay tuned for updates, and see the cast bid their characters farewell in the fun wrap photos, below.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, Starz

 

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe wrap filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe finish filming as loves Jamie and Claire after 10 years.

Sam Heughan wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Sam Heughan appears to end Jamie’s journey where it began. With horses.

Caitriona Balfe wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Caitriona Balfe bids Claire adieu.

Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis wrap filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis take a bow.

Sophie Skelton wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Sophie Skelton peers from behind the clapperboard as she closes out her performance as Brianna.

Richard Rankin wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Richard Rankin finishes his turn as Roger.

John Bell wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

John Bell poses triumphantly following his run as Ian.

Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy wrap filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Lauren Lyle and César Domboy close the book on Marsali and Fergus.

David Berry wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

David Berry leaves Lord John Grey in a more unpolished state than when fans met him.

Charles Vandervaart wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Charles Vandervaart ends his run as William Ransom.

Izzy Meikle-Small wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Izzy Meikle-Small serves a smile as she says goodbye to Rachel.

Diarmaid Murtagh wraps filming on 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Diarmaid Murtagh joyously sends off his character Buck MacKenzie.

