HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Opens Up About ‘Hardest Time of My Life’

What To Know Jasmine Roth reflected on the emotional challenges she faced when her second daughter, Darla, was born seven weeks premature.

Despite the trauma and difficulties, Roth shared that she now looks back on those early days with fondness.

She emphasized the importance of actively seeking happiness, encouraging others to find positivity and support even in the midst of struggle.

HELP! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth has opened up about the “hardest time of her life” and how she was able to find “happiness” in the despair.

The HGTV fan favorite took to Instagram last week to reflect on the birth of her second daughter, Darla (1), who was born on September 7, 2024, seven weeks prematurely. Roth shared all the hard times and struggles, but admitted to missing those days.

“Darla was born 4lbs 8oz and came home from the ICN with a feeding tube. It was the hardest time of my life and if you’d told me that someday I’d miss it, I never would’ve believed you,” she wrote in the caption alongside a video of herself with then newborn Darla.

She continued, “But when I look back on this now, I don’t see the trauma, the stress, or the fear. I barely remember the lack of sleep, the pain my body was in, or the constant brain fog. What I remember (and what I miss) is the moments that were so new. Her smell, her little sounds, her tiny little cries.”

Roth described those times as “impossibly hard” but also “overwhelmingly magical.”

The interior designer shares her two daughters with her husband, Brett Roth. The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their eldest child, Hazel, in 2020, followed by Darla in 2024.

Roth said that despite Darla’s birth going completely different from expectations, “I found happiness and I’m really proud of that. It would’ve been easy to turn to despair, overwhelm, or negativity but instead I leaned deep into what I’ve learned about happiness.”

“Happiness is there, we just have to decide to find it,” she added, reminding her followers to look for happiness “as often as we can… in the small moments, in the mundane times, and the quiet times.”

“Digging into building my happy during these early days with Darla wasn’t easy. It meant giving myself grace, focusing on the positive, and leaning heavily on the people around me. I had to give up control and that was the hardest part,” Roth shared.

She finished with a message of encouragement for those “in the thick of it right now,” stating, “If you’re struggling to find your happiness. Or if you’re wondering what is next, I hope this post reaches you and my story can be a bit of light to help you realize that it will all turn around. And hopefully before you know it you’ll look back and miss today.”