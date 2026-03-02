Over the last seven seasons, Outlander has gone to many different places and through various timelines. Naturally, that leaves a few outstanding questions for superfans — with some that date all the way back to Season 1’s first episode in 2014. Here, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts lets us quiz him on what we’re dying to know.

Will we ever get an explanation for Jamie’s ghost?

For so long, fans have wondered about the shot of Jamie (Sam Heughan) underneath Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) window in the series premiere. Will Season 8 uncover the story behind his spectral presence in the 1940s? Fans “might have to live with” the mystery, Roberts coyly says. “I can’t say how they’re going to deal with it.”

Where will Brianna and Roger end up?

Or more importantly, when? The last time viewers saw Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), they were at Lallybroch, years before Claire first arrived in the 18th century. After so much time travel, is the family of four planning to settle? “Roger and Bree’s arc in Season 8 is finding when and where they belong,” Roberts says. “Finding their place is going to be a struggle.” But, he notes, “There will be a lot of resolutions. I’m telling a story that’s been told in books, and we’re trying to be faithful to them.”

How is Frank’s book going to impact the final storyline?

In Season 8’s teaser trailer, it was revealed that a book written by Claire’s first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), implies that Jamie dies in an impending battle. “That’s a very big driving force in the season,” Roberts says. Still, the EP notes that Jamie and Claire have “lived the majority of their lives together knowing that [they’ve] tried multiple times to change history.”

Can we expect a resolution to the Faith storyline?

At the end of Season 7, the series heavily implied that Jamie and Claire’s first daughter Faith might not have been stillborn after all. “Claire and Jamie [are] in the middle of the Revolutionary War,” Roberts says, “so that is absolutely going to take up their attention, but there is a resolution to the Faith story.”

Will we see Master Raymond again?

Time traveler Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), whom viewers first met as an apothecary in Season 2’s France-set episodes, returned last season with the promise that he and Claire would meet again. So will he be back? All Roberts would tease is, “I think his presence will be felt.”

Will Blood of My Blood tie into the final season?

Outlander‘s spinoff, Blood of My Blood, delivered some surprising backstory for Jamie’s and Claire’s lineages, like the introduction of Claire’s younger brother. “Will the fans who have watched Outlander, who also watch Blood of My Blood, get more out of it?” asks Roberts. “Probably, and vice versa. When we’re cross-pollinating things, the hope is that someone will notice and get something from it.”

What’s up with Jamie’s dreams?

Over the course of the series, Jamie has described dreams he’s had that seem to take place in the future. Could this have a deeper meaning in the final chapter? “We touch on some of that,” Roberts admits. “I’m not going to go too deep because it might not be exactly what you’re asking, but we’re walking on the same field.”

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz

For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Farewell Outlander Collector’s Issue, available at Outlander.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.