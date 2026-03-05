‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Yells Wildly After Winning a Trip

Always count on your friends! A The Price Is Right contestant yelled wildly after she won a trip on an easy game with the help of her friends.

MiShawn Williams, a hair stylist and seamstress, from Washington D.C., won the second item up for bid on March 4. She had the highest bid of $900 on a 14-inch laptop computer. The actual retail price was $999.

The game show contestant then came to the stage to play Double Cross for a six-night stay in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The trip included round-trip Coach tickets and a stay in a deluxe king sea view room with a balcony at the Royal Blu Hotel with daily breakfast.

All Williams had to do was pick one of the two prices on the board. If she chose the correct price, she would go on the trip.

The prices on the board were $14, 995 and $11,718. Williams turned to her family in the audience for advice. They all pointed up, indicating the price on the top — $14,995.

“Ok. I’m going with my crew. They say $14,995,” Williams pointed to the people she came with.

Model Rachel Reynolds took away the other price, and then host Drew Carey pressed the button to reveal the price, in which she was correct. Williams screamed loudly and jumped once. Her family also celebrated in the audience.

“Oh my God!” she screamed, putting her hands in her hair. Williams ran to hug model James O’Halloran while continuing to scream.

“That’s how you do it!” Carey said.

“I was impressed. She earned it. Way to go! Proud of her,” a YouTube user said.

“That was amazing!” wrote another.

“Boom!” one last fan commented.

Williams did not make it to the Showcase as she spun 1.30 on the wheel, going over 1.00. She took home a total of $15,994 in prizes. Now, the question is, who from her crew will she take?