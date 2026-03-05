‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Trip After Drew Carey Makes Awkward Mistake

Who are you? The Price Is Right host Drew Carey cracked up at his awkward mistake on the game show. This happened right before the contestant lost out on going on a trip.

David Thornton, from Arizona, won the third item up for bid on March 3. He had the highest bid of $1,352 on a robot lawn mower. It was actually $3,000, so he won and got to play a game for another price.

He played Squeeze Play for a trip to Germany. There were six numbers on a board. All the contestant had to do was remove one number. If it was the right number, and the price of the trip reflected under it, they won the trip.

The numbers were 103974. Thornton had to keep the one and the four, but get rid of one of the four numbers in between. He chose to remove the three.

As Drew Carey walked over to the board to take the three away, he said, “Say hi to our most popular crew member.” There was a hand behind the number that waved.

“How are you doing, man?” he asked, giving the hand a fist bump. “Everyone on social media is asking about you all the time.”

However, when Carey leaned forward to see who was behind the board, he said, “Oh, hey! What are you doing back there this time? We’ve got somebody new.”

Carey cracked up and then said, “Sorry. I mixed you up.”

After his mistake, the host asked for the numbers to be squeezed together. It then showed $10,974. The board fell to reveal $13,974, so he didn’t win the trip.

Both Carey and Thornton threw their heads back in disbelief. Model Alexis Gaube pouted.

Thornton spun a .90 on the wheel, so he advanced to the Showcase. He bid $30,000 on a 2025 Nissan Versa S, a trip to New Zealand, and two designer watches.

The actual retail price was $33,481, which meant he was $3,481 off. His opponent, Rafy, was $8,302, so Thornton won. He took home a total of $36,481 in prizes.