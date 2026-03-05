The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen cast members come and go over the years, some only lasting for a single season before exiting the Bravo series. One of those ladies is Diana Jenkins, who was a main cast member in 2022 (Season 12), but has not returned since.

Season 12 concluded in October 2022, and three months later, Jenkins confirmed that she would not be coming back for Season 13. Scroll down for a refresh on why she left the show and for updates about what she’s been up to since.

Why did Diana Jenkins leave RHOBH?

Jenkins stepped away from RHOBH while pregnant with her fourth child. “Due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” Jenkins explained in a statement to People. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She went on to thank the network for “allowing me to focus on my pregnancy” and promised to keep fans updated on her fertility journey.

Are Diana Jenkins and Asher Monroe still together?

Yes, Jenkins and Asher Monroe, a musician who’s more than 15 years her junior, are still together. The two met in 2010, shortly after Jenkins’ divorce from Roger Jenkins, a banker whom she married in 1999 and was with for 10 years. Jenkins and Monroe first crossed paths at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and started dating in 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Eliyanah, in 2020. While on RHOBH, Jenkins opened up about finding out she was pregnant again just six months after Eliyanah’s birth, but revealed that she had to deliver a stillborn baby amid a pregnancy complication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

Because of the difficulties during that pregnancy, Jenkins was under strict doctor’s orders when she got pregnant again in 2022. She delivered her and Monroe’s second daughter in August 2023. Jenkins also has a son, Innis, and daughter, Eneya, from her marriage to Roger.

While Jenkins and Monroe have not gotten married, she did reveal during an RHOBH episode that they were engaged.

What is Diana Jenkins doing now?

For the most part, Jenkins has been focusing on her family since her exit from the show. She often keeps fans updated on her life via social media, and her Instagram page depicts the various travels her family has taken in the last few years.

Plus, she’s still running her company Neuro, which she created in 2009. Neuro is a functional beverage company that uses the “right amount of functional ingredients in our products to make our products work for you,” according to its website. Jenkins is president and CEO of the company. Neuro is described as an “award winning and revolutionary beverage line that conveniently provides essential nutrients for the modern, overtaxed consumer.”

Jenkins and Monroe also co-founded D Empire Entertainment, “a full service music label that represents emerging and established artists within the intersection of traditional and innovative media strategy, branding, publicity, recording, distribution and licensing,” and she remains CEO of the company today.

In addition to her family and business ventures, Jenkins is also a human rights advocate. She runs the organization The Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which supports her home country of Bosnia, and supports various other foundations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Clinton Foundation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo