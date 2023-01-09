Diana Jenkins is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after one season. The decision comes shortly after Jenkins, 49, announced she was pregnant with her second child.

“As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jenkins wrote on Instagram (below). “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Jenkins shares a two-year-old daughter, Eliyanah, with partner Asher Monroe. She also has two elder children, Innis Jenkins (22) and Eneya Jenkins (19), with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

When fans last saw Jenkins on the Bravo series, she appeared remotely for the Season 12 reunion in September 2022. She intended to film in person, but a positive COVID-19 test result forced her to attend virtually.

In her one season, Jenkins had some drama with co-star Sutton Stracke. Now, she joins longtime Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna, who’s also leaving the franchise.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” Rinna, 59, said in a statement to People on January 5. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna’s contract was up after last season, and she and Bravo reportedly mutually decided not to renew it. Husband Harry Hamlin supported her choice.

“I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show,” the Mayfair Witches star said after the announcement. “Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along.”

In other franchise news, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on Friday, January 6.