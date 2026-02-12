Amanda Frances has been having a tough time fitting in as one of the new cast members on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her behavior has rubbed some of the women the wrong way, and things recently came to blows between her and Dorit Kemsley.

Amid the drama, a rumor surfaced online after the February 5 episode that Frances “leaves #RHOBH early [and] stops filming midseason after feud with Dorit Kemsley + others escalates.”

Scroll down for everything we know about whether Frances quits the show and more.

Did Amanda Frances quit RHOBH?

No, Frances did not quit the show in the middle of filming. She debunked the rumor herself on Instagram.

Frances reposted an Instagram post that perpetuated the rumor and wrote on her Story, “lol this is not true. I have my final interview, WWHL, and the reunion all on my calendar.”

Andy Cohen also shot down the speculation on an episode of his radio show.”She absolutely didn’t, and by the way, I think Amanda Frances is great for the show,” Cohen insisted. He also defended the newbie from critics, adding, “She’s, like, a self-made person, and I think the viewers are reacting to her, the women are reacting to her, she’s got a story to tell, and so give her a break, everybody. Give her a break.”

What happened between Amanda Frances and Dorit Kemsley?

Frances and Kemsley’s drama began when the latter heard that the newbie had made comments about how she’d been speaking about estranged husband PK Kemsley amid their divorce. After tension began brewing, Kemsley brought up her concerns during a dinner party, which happened to be on the anniversary of the death of Frances’ son.

Kemsley didn’t know about the anniversary at the time, and although Frances asked to not have the discussion on such a difficult day, the conversation kept coming back to the ladies’ issues. Frances ended up leaving the dinner party early to go spend time with her family, but she and Kemsley “never recovered,” she told Us Weekly.

“For me, an apology and hearing about what was going on for her and where she was in her divorce situation, and me explaining what it was to have twins and lose a child … it could have been a get to know each other moment,” Amanda said. “It could have been bonding. We could have repaired. We could have recovered.”

Frances said she tried to have a one-on-one conversation with Kemsley after that, but her costar “was very committed and devoted to only talking to me if it could be a loud dinner table, spectacle kind of thing.”

Will Amanda Frances return to RHOBH?

No casting decisions for the future of the show have been revealed at this time. Bravo has not confirmed whether RHOBH will be returning for another season, or who will be part of the main cast if it does.

While Frances did have issues with Kemsley and some of the other women, it hasn’t all been a negative experience for her. She told OK! magazine that Kyle Richards was the first person to make her feel welcome in the group, and noted pleasant experiences with Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Tilly, and Sutton Stracke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo