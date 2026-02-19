Amanda Frances came in hot in Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo newbie wasted no time letting her costars (and viewers) know that she has a lot of money … and making it clear that she earned it all herself.

Frances is a self-made multimillionaire, but how exactly did she make her fortune? It’s a question that has plagued her fellow RHOBH stars throughout Season 15. Scroll down for everything we know.

How did Amanda Frances make her money?

A life-coaching business helped Frances earn millions of dollars. She started the business, Amanda Frances Inc., after completing her undergraduate degree at Oral Roberts University, then receiving a masters in counseling from Southern Methodist University. Frances had begun schooling for her Ph.D., but dropped out and started her business instead.

In her business, Frances offers digital courses to help women make and manage money. She launched her first course in 2016. At the time, Frances didn’t actually have any money of her own (she previously worked as a nanny and waitress), which is why her costars have been so confused about how she became someone who helped others with their finances.

According to her bio, Frances taught herself to build her first website while she was in grad school, and the rest of her business model emerged from there. “Her mission has always been to get the power of money into the hands of good hearted women who are here to change the world,” her website reveals. Frances offers various courses, trainings, and meditations for her clients.

After becoming successful, Frances released her book, Rich as F**k: More Money Than You Know What to Do With, in 2020. The book further dives into how women can become financially liberated.

What does Amanda Frances’ partner do for a living?

Since 2018, Frances has been in a relationship with Eddie Tsivislavsky, whom she got engaged to in December 2024 and shares two children with. Frances has been very clear that she made her fortune before entering a relationship with Tsivislavsky, who is the CEO of California Flooring and Construction.

Per his LinkedIn, Tsivislavsky has been working for the company since 2022, first as the Chief Operations Officer before taking over as CEO in 2025. Prior to that, he worked as a project manager for CFC, Inc., from 2006 to 2022.

In his Instagram bio, Tsivislavsky notes that he’s an “aspiring construction business retiree.”

Did Amanda Frances buy Kyle Richards’ house?

Yes, Frances bought RHOBH costar Kyle Richards‘ Bel-Air home in 2022 for $6.1 million. The home was heavily featured on RHOBH from 2011 to 2017, which is when Richards and now-estranged husband Mauricio Umansky moved out.

When Richards and Umansky first moved out, they were unable to sell the Bel-Air home and wound up leasing it as a short-term summer rental, then an annual rental that went for $25,000 per month. After briefly putting the home back on the market in 2020, they began renting it out to Richards’ RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke while her own house was undergoing renovations.

Richards and Umansky put the residence back on the market in August 2021, initially listing it for $6.75 million before Frances purchased it for $6.1 million five months later. It was still a profitable sale for Richards and Umansky, who bought the home for $3.05 million in 2011, per Page Six.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo