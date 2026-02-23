What To Know Hollywood Week began during the February 23 episode of American Idol.

The 127 contestants performed with the band for the first time in hopes of moving onto the Golden Room.

The judges watched blocks of performances before deliberating and making cuts.

Hollywood Week has officially begun in Season 24 of American Idol. This year, 127 contestants made it through the Auditions and into Hollywood Week, which took place in Nashville.

All of the artists took the stage solo with the band for the first time. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie watched groups of performances, then deliberated before making cuts. The singers who made it through moved into the Golden Room, where they await the next portion of the competition (another cut).

By the end of Hollywood Week, only 30 contestants will be moving onto the Ohana round, so a lot of eliminations were made, which was not easy for the superstar panel. Scroll down for a recap of the first night’s performanced and to find out who advanced to the Golden Room.

Bryant Thomas

Bryant Thomas, the viral TikTok star who previously kept his face hidden while singing in the background of his girlfriend’s social media videos, came to Hollywood Week with a performance of Taylor Swift‘s “Champagne Problems.”

“You are a showman,” Underwood, who gave Bryant a standing ovation, said. “I love your vibe, your style, I love that you picked that song because I feel like you’re going to keep us on our toes. I love that. You’ve got a great voice on top of that. It’s so soulful.”

Richie called the performance “very cool,” and Bryant was one of the artists selected to move forward.

Keyla Richardson

Keyla Richardson’s performance of “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz, which she dedicated to her son, received a standing ovation from all of the judges.

“I don’t know how you sang with [your son] looking at you like that,” Bryan admitted. “It’s so good to see you here. I love your look, I love the song. You just slayed that and showed us more of what you are.”

Keyla was one of the hopefuls who earned a spot in the Golden Room and will move forward.

Livy

Livy did not hold back with her rendition of “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars, showing off her sexy dance moves while singing the track. Bryan nearly fell out of his seat while watching the performance.

“When you cause a judge so much excitement that he almost rolls his ass off the back of this podium,it is clear you are doing something entertaining,” Richie admitted. “You were just performing. I will tell you, though, song choice is going to be the master here. We know you have a voice in there, so if there’s a next time, I want you to come out and show it off. But overall you did a great job.”

The competition was simply too fierce, though, and unfortunately Livy won’t be moving onto the next round.

Vika

Vika went all-out for her performance of Amy Winehouse‘s “You Know I’m No Good,” but she was left in tears after the judges’ critiques.

“You look like a star and have such a big, big voice, but I had trouble picking up a lot of those lyrics because of the bending and rounding out and back-phrasing and all of that,” Bryan explained.

Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Vika, as she was eliminated in this portion of the competition.

Makiyah

Makiyah took the stage to perform “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” by Deborah Cox, and all three judges stood to applaud. “That’s how you do Hollywood Week!” Bryan told her.

Richie was in total agreement, adding, “I don’t know where you’re going to be in the stars, but you’re a star.” Unsurprisingly, Makiyah learned she would be moving onto the Golden Room.

Joran McCullough

For his Hollywood Week performance, Jordan McCullough sang “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder, and he also earned a standing ovation.

“Let the universe say amen!” Richie praised. “You have found some new notes on ‘Higher Ground.’ Excellent, excellent, excellent. Loved that so much.” The judges sent Jordan through to the Golden Room.

Madison Moon

Madison Moon was introduced to Heart by Underwood, who sang “Alone” on American Idol when she was a contestant. Now, Madison took the stage to sing the same song in front of Underwood herself, and even challenged herself by upping the key.

It paid off, as she received a triple standing ovation. “You are the only person on planet Earth who has ever raised the key on that song,” Underwood applauded. “All I got to say is … dang.” Bryan added, “I didn’t know it was possible to do that.”

The high praise resulted in Madison being one of the artists to move on in the competition.

Brett Carlisle

Unfortunately, some of the other rockers on the show didn’t have the same luck. Brett Carlisle sang “Still of the Night” by Whitesnake, and Underwood noted that he had “a few hiccups” in his performance.

“He missed timing and stuff,” Bryan whispered to the judges. “It felt like he shouldn’t miss anything on that song.” Brett was not selected for the Golden Room.

Noah Orion

For his Hollywood Week performance, Noah Orion sang “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top.

Underwood couldn’t help but praise Noah, telling him, “You’re just a good time! I don’t come down to the Broadway bars, but I would come if you were playing.” Bryan joked that “rock can do no wrong in Carrie’s eyes,” but she pointed out, “He did the moonwalk in boots, people! He might be someone people might want to get behind.”

However, Richie eventually noted to the other judges that Noah was not a “contender,” and he was eliminated.

Trace Casanova

Trace Casanova sang a rendition of “Crazy Train” for Hollywood Week. He had Richie and Underwood on their feet, leaving Bryan incredulous. “No, no!” he exclaimed.

Richie told Trace that he “killed it” and that he “loves” his performances, and Underwood thanked the unique singer for what he did on stage. “Are y’all on drugs?” Bryan wondered. Underwood and Richie were able to convince their third judge, though, and Trace moved forward.

Roelle

Roelle belted out “California” by Chappell Roan, and Richie gushed, “You were holding out that note at the end and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s fabulous.’ You have a natural stage presence that you can’t teach. I think you did a great job.”

While the judges were deliberating, Byran noted, “I think she missed a note. She tripped on the sequence of the lyrics.” Meanwhile, Roelle admittedly was not “fully satisfied” with her performance.

However, she is still in the running, as she was one of the singers selected for the Golden Room.

Hannah Harper

Before Hannah Harper took the stage to sing Lee Ann Womack’s “A Little Past Little Rock,” Underwood recalled how much she loved the mom of three’s audition, which has become one of the most-viewed clips in American Idol history.

“Lee Ann Womack is not an easy person to sing,” Underwood pointed out. “You listen to it and it’s, like, so nice, but you don’t realize the intricate things she does with her voice and I feel like you just nailed that.”

Hannah actually messed up some of the lyrics in her performance, but the judges loved how she handled it. “She handled it and didn’t even bump,” Richie said. Hannah made it to the Golden Room.

Philmon Lee

Philmon Lee came to Hollywood Week hoping to show more confidence than he did in Auditions. He sang “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and got all three judges on their feet.

“Who possessed you?” Richie wondered. “You walk out, and then you open your mouth and you turn into somebody else. I’m telling you, that somebody else … we love!” Philmon was awarded for his performance with a trip to the Golden Room.

Lucas Leon

After playing guitar in his audition, Lucas Leon wanted to show a different side of himself by playing piano while singing Ray Charles “Georgia on My Mind” for Hollywood Week.

“I mean, 17 years old, coming out here and doing ‘Georgia on My Mind?’ You know, I’m from Georgia, so you’re playing the room already,” Bryan gushed. “It was great, yeah.” Lucas made it to the Golden Room.

Carmen Lorell Martin

Carmen Lorell Martin, the niece of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Britani Bateman, chose Pat Benatar‘s “Heartbreaker” in hopes of doing something outside of her comfort zone. However, after rehearsals, she was in tears and stressed about the performance.

“It’s like she’s giving up,” Bryan whispered to Underwood during the set. “She’s about to pass out,” Underwood replied, with Richie adding, “She ran out of gas.”

“I know we were like, ‘We need some gas and sass,’ and you picked a sassy song, but I felt like you were just running behind it the whole time,” Underwood told Carmen. “I don’t know. We’re processing here. But you obviously have this huge range to work with.”

Carmen learned that she would not be moving forward. “I actually felt like I was putting a lot into the performance, so to hear that broke me,” she said, through tears.

Abayomi

After Luca and Kiera Howell became two of the youngest singers hoping to move forward, another teen, Abayomi, hit the stage to perform “Make It Rain” by Foy Vance.

“I kept looking at the number and it says 16,” Richie said. “I keep looking at the performance and listening to the performance, and it says 42. More importantly, the notes that came out were amazing. Absolutely amazing.” Abayomi also made it to the Golden Room.

Michael Garner

Michael Garner, another young contestant, sang “Wanna Be Loved” by Red Clay Stripes.

“We’re not expecting you to be anything other than what you are, a 16-year-old kid, but you’re just doing impressive stuff,” Bryan gushed. “You should be very, very proud. Good job.” Michael also made it through.

Khloe Grace

Unfortunately, Khloe Grace did not hear the same good news. She was eliminated after her performance of “Stay” by Sugarland.

“What a tough song to sing,” Bryan noted. “It’s just you being a 15-year-old, that’s the way it’s going to song. In the front part, it seemed like you were pretty nervous, but toward the end you really started locking in and hitting your stride. You should be proud of yourself.”

Jake Thistle

Jake Thistle returned to the stage with a rendition of Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under,” which earned him a standing ovation.

“You’re so ready for this,” Bryan promised. “Even the sound that you chose on that guitar was a really, really cool sound. The way you started in, the band, you’re just ready to do this.” Jake earned a spot in the Golden Room.

Chris Tungseth

Chris Tungseth heard the song “Jealous” by Labyrinth after losing his dad and realized how many different things the lyrics could mean. He delivered an emotional performance of the song for Hollywood Week.

“I felt that that was just kind of captivating, just hanging on every word, wondering what you were going to do with it,” Underwood said. “You’ve got that soulful, soft, sensitive thing in your voice and it’s very mesmerizing.”

Bryan whispered to his fellow judges that he didn’t like the way Chris arranged the song, and Richie agreed. We won’t know whether he moves forward until next week’s episode.

Chloe Lauren

This was Chloe Lauren’s first time singing with a band. She performed “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, and did a unique, slower arrangement of the track.

“You have one of the most original sounding voices in the whole competition,” Bryan admitted. However, he didn’t love her song choice. “When I heard the moodier version, I kind of really got confused because I wanted the original version, but then I really enjoyed your version, but then it got a little sleepy, but then I still loved your voice.”

As the judges deliberated, Bryan said, “It’s almost like she’s given up on herself,” and Richie agreed: “She’s got the voice, wrong song.” Chloe’s fate will be revealed next week.

Braden Rumfelt

The final performance of the night was from Braden Rumfelt, who sang “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith. All three judges gave him a standing ovation.

“Braden, man, can you make it look hard next time?” Bryan asked. “Just laid it in there. We knew you were special in your audition, we knew it. We felt it. We’re here to support you. We’re here to lift you up. We want you to have fun, and man, you picked the perfect song. Lean in, be you, be yourself, and get ready for the ride.”

Bryan also noted to his judges, “He may win.” While we won’t learn Braden’s fate until next week, it certainly looks good for him!

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC