David Del Rio Hits Back at CBS Over ‘Matlock’ Firing – Lawyer Says He Has Bombshell Texts

Matlock actor David Del Rio has initiated arbitration against CBS Studios after he was fired from the show following an allegation of sexual assault from his costar, Leah Lewis.

“David Del Rio has initiated arbitration against CBS Studios to address false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm,” Shawn Holley, Del Rio’s high-profile attorney, told TVInsider in a statement on Wednesday (March 4).

“At the arbitration, Mr. Del Rio will present real-time text communications and evidence that directly contradicts prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue,” the statement continued. “This evidence was not fully considered before adverse employment action was taken.”

Holley’s statement concluded, “Mr. Del Rio looks forward to resolving this matter through the appropriate legal forum and has faith that a full evidentiary review will establish the truth and restore his professional reputation.”

Del Rio, who played lawyer Billy Martinez on Matlock, was accused of sexual assault Lewis. CBS Studios investigated the alleged incident, which Lewis reported on October 2 and said took place on September 26. Following an internal investigation, Del Rio was fired and escorted off the Matlock set.

CBS reopened the investigation in December, interviewing more parties, including Del Rio and his lawyer, Holley. The network stood by its original decision to dismiss Del Rio.

According to TMZ sources, Del Rio “fully cooperated” with both the initial investigation and the reopened investigation, as well as submitted “documentary evidence supporting his position.” The sources also said CBS re-characterized the claims from “sexual assault to unwelcome sexual conduct” following the investigation.

Del Rio and his attorney, who has represented the likes of Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Lindsay Lohan, are expected to present “additional evidence,” including text message exchanges, during the arbitration.

Lewis first spoke out about the incident in an October 10 Instagram post, in which she shared a photo of herself and her mom. “Mom is here. We’re moving forward in love and strength,” she wrote. “I’m in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we’re moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway.”

Del Rio’s wife, actress Katherine Del Rio, responded to Lewis’ post at the time. In an Instagram Story, Katherine shared a close-up of Lewis’ face, writing over it, “This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met.”

She also shared a photo with her own mother, writing, “Mom is here. We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!”

Filming on the second season of Matlock took a pre-scheduled hiatus following Del Rio’s dismissal and resumed after Thanksgiving. The show returned on February 26, with Del Rio’s character written out the series.