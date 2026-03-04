Nancy Guthrie Abduction Could Have Been Prevented by This Small Detail Says Ex-SWAT Commander

Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
  • Former SWAT Commander Bob Kyrgie suggested that Nancy Guthrie’s abduction might have been prevented if her small dog had still been present.
  • Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.
  • Neighbors described the Catalina Foothills area as generally safe, with only minor crimes like mail theft reported in recent years.

As the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues, a former SWAT Commander has shared how one small detail could potentially have prevented the 84-year-old’s presumed abduction.

On the Monday, March 2, episode of the Surviving The Survivor: #BestGuests in True Crime podcast, host Joel Waldman spoke with Bob Kyrgie, a retired lieutenant with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the agency investigating Nancy’s disappearance alongside the FBI.

The episode also featured Nancy’s neighbor, Jeff Lamie, who mentioned how Nancy used to own a small dog. “It was a little black terrier. We’d see it in her front yard, but we had learned that her dog had passed away,” he noted, per The Irish Star.

Waldman then asked Kyrgie if having a dog, even a small terrier, could have changed the outcome of this case.

“I don’t think that’s a ridiculous notion at all. When someone does something like this, the last thing they want is attention, especially in that moment,” Kyrgie explained. “So, having that little yapping dog, or a big strong barking dog, that’s going to draw attention, that’s going to get Jeff’s attention, a few doors down, especially at 1 a.m.

“Anything like that is an advantage,” he added.

Nancy, the mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Kyrgie added that had Nancy’s dog still been alive, “It’s something to make the bad guy feel uncomfortable and hopefully more likely to get in their car and drive away.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Lamie was asked about crime in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, where Nancy was believed to have been abducted from in the early hours of February 1.

“We’ve lived here six years, and well beyond our time here, it’s something that happens in many American neighborhoods, someone had gone through mailboxes, and was doing mail theft,” Lamie shared, per The Mirror, noting how the crimes have tended to be minor.

He added, “We inherited a locked mailbox, and you’ll see a lot of those in the neighborhood. It’s something that happens in so many places. Beyond that, and that may have happened a decade ago, really very, very little [crime].”

