Mark Consuelos Makes Big Confession About Sex Life With Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos has admitted that hosting Live alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa, has been the “antidote” to his morning sex habit, admitting, “This job has really gotten in the way of that.”

The topic came up on Tuesday’s (March 3) show when Scrubs actress Christa Miller playfully chastized Consuelos for wanting morning sex. Ripa previously revealed on a July 2025 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that Consuelos wanted to have sex “only in the morning.”

“I watch this show, I’m a fan. And, Mark, I’m going to say this with love. There’s no morning sex. No one likes it. And not even on the weekends,” Miller said, per People.

Consuelos replied, “I’ve got to tell you, this job has really gotten in the way of that. It’s been the antidote for it.”

Miller admitted to having the same problem with her husband, Bill Lawrence, noting that women don’t fall for the “I just want to cuddle you” routine. “My window is in the afternoon, it’s a short window,” she explained. “And also, Bill has to be home and also not bugging me. There are a lot of steps. A lot of hurdles.”

Ripa sided with the Shrinking star, turning to the camera and saying, “Bill, for the love of God, on behalf of all of us here in the studio audience, there is absolutely no morning sex.”

“I don’t know, Bill. Something tells me you should go for it,” Consuelos quipped.

Ripa opened up last year about why she doesn’t like morning sex. She said after removing her retainer and her husband peeling off his nasal strips, she found them to be “the most repulsive, disgusting [people]” in the morning.

“I’m already pre-disgusted for tomorrow morning,” she joked. “The greatest thing about this job, this thing has like, almost repulsed him from morning time during the work week, which is like a miracle. May this show last until he suffers from erectile dysfunction. He’s in his mid-50s now. Shouldn’t that be happening now? I was promised!”

Ripa and Counsuelos first met on the ABC soap opera All My Children and eloped on May 1, 1996. The couple shares three children, Michael Joseph (28), Lola Grace (24), and Joaquin Antonio (23).