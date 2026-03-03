‘Elsbeth’: See Carrie Preston, Jeff Hiller & Ethan Slater at Drag Brunch in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Rise and shine, queens. It’s time for drag brunch. Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) goes to her first drag brunch with the killer of the week, Felix Weaver (Somebody Somewhere Emmy winner Jeff Hiller), in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 12, airing on Thursday, March 5, at 10/9c on CBS.

Wicked‘s Ethan Slater joins them in the TV Insider exclusive clip from the episode, above. You’ll also notice the redheaded Elsbeth has a brand new look with her blonde wig, likely made by Felix, one of New York City’s premier wig makers.

Here’s the logline for Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 12, “All’s Hair”: “When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects — and some drag brunch mayhem — to clip a killer.”

“Shake Your Groove Thing” by Peaches & Herb is playing while a drag queen performs on stage in the clip, and Elsbeth has a front-row seat for the first drag brunch. Unsurprisingly, she’s loving every second of it. Officer Reese Chandler (Slater) says that his mom loves the song, which inspires Elsbeth to take a video to send to her son, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross). Notably, Reese says that she can’t send Teddy the video, but it’s not clear why.

It must be a continuation of Elsbeth and Teddy’s conflict around mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez), whom Elsbeth has been dating. Teddy, a journalist, discovered some fishy information (or lack thereof) about Alec’s supposed history of homelessness.

Because Teddy’s mom is dating the politician, he was forced to recuse himself from covering the story. Elsbeth doesn’t fully trust her son’s gut about Alec yet, because she hasn’t seen reason for suspicion herself. Could she be wrong?

Later in the clip, Elsbeth starts to question the wig maker. Hiller’s Felix has a serious shift in tone when telling Elsbeth to call in a clue she picked up.

In addition to Hiller, Elsbeth Season 3 guest stars include Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Constance Wu, Anna Camp, and more. Get a sneak peek into Hiller’s episode in the full clip above.

Elsbeth, Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS