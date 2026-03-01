Actor Awards 2026 Red Carpet: The Best & Worst Dressed Stars

The stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

Tonight (Sunday, March 1), the Screen Actors Guild celebrates the best performances and casts from TV and film over the past year, revealing its winners. Kristen Bell hosts the event, which begins at 8/7c and will stream live on Netflix. The red carpet livestream begins at 7/6c on Netflix. The event is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The Actor Awards winners are determined through votes cast by SAG-AFTRA members. It’s the only awards major show dedicated solely to actors and voted for by actors. When you see tonight’s winners take the stage, they were chosen by their industry peers.

Who had the best and most out-there red carpet looks of the 2026 Actor Awards? We’re compiling the best and boldest looks of the night in the gallery below. And keep track of the winners throughout the night with our complete list of winners.