Actor Awards 2026 Red Carpet: The Best & Worst Dressed Stars

Kelli Boyle
2026 Actor Awards red carpet arrivals
The stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards.

Tonight (Sunday, March 1), the Screen Actors Guild celebrates the best performances and casts from TV and film over the past year, revealing its winners. Kristen Bell hosts the event, which begins at 8/7c and will stream live on Netflix. The red carpet livestream begins at 7/6c on Netflix. The event is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The Actor Awards winners are determined through votes cast by SAG-AFTRA members. It’s the only awards major show dedicated solely to actors and voted for by actors. When you see tonight’s winners take the stage, they were chosen by their industry peers.

Who had the best and most out-there red carpet looks of the 2026 Actor Awards? We’re compiling the best and boldest looks of the night in the gallery below. And keep track of the winners throughout the night with our complete list of winners.

Sterling K. Brown at 2026 Actor Awards
Sterling K. Brown

The Paradise star radiates confidence.

Sarah Paulson at 2026 Actor Awards
Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story star shines in a dress with reflective embellishments.

Parker Posey at 2026 Actor Awards
Parker Posey

The White Lotus  star is walking on air in her feathered dress.

Keri Russell at 2026 Actor Awards
Keri Russell

The Diplomat star couldn’t look sleeker.

Kate Hudson at 2026 Actor Awards
Kate Hudson

The Song Sung Blue star stuns in a dress and cape.

Gwyneth Paltrow at 2026 Actor Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Marty Supreme star looks elegant in a black gown.

Emma Stone at 2026 Actor Awards
Emma Stone

The Bugonia star stands out in lavender.

Demi Moore at 2026 Actor Awards
Demi Moore

The Substance star strikes a pose.

Allison Janney at 2026 Actor Awards
Allison Janney

The Diplomat star dons a white gown.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at Actor Awards 2026
Sheryl Lee Ralph

The Abbott Elementary star is giving fabulous old Hollywood glamour.

Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn at Actor Awards 2026
Kristen Bell & Jackie Tohn

The Nobody Wants This stars are giving soft but striking style.

Teyana Taylor and her daughter at 2026 Actor Awards
Teyana Taylor

The One Battle After Another Oscar nominee always wins the red carpet. It’s even better tonight that she’s with her daughter.

Chase Infiniti at Actor Awards 2026
Chase Infiniti

The One Battle After Another and The Testaments star stuns in a high-fashion look.

Yerin Ha at Actor Awards 2026
Yerin Ha

The Bridgerton Season 4 star steps out in a bold top.

Abby Elliot at 2026 Actor Awards
Abby Elliott

The Bear star is striking in gold.

Ali Larter at 2026 Actor Awards
Ali Larter

The Landman star is celebrating her 50th birthday at the award ceremony.

Miles Caton at 2026 Actor Awards
Miles Caton

The Sinners star looks sharp in a finely tailored suit.

Patrick Schwarzenegger at 2026 Actor Awards
Patrick Schwarzenegger

The White Lotus star poses in a white suit.

Red carpet host Scott Evans at 2026 Actor Awards
Scott Evans

Red carpet host Scott Evans is looking stylish.

Omar Benson Miller at 2026 Actor Awards
Omar Benson Miller

The Sinners star makes a statement with the “ICE OUT” pin on his lapel.

Jessie Buckley at 2026 Actor Awards
Jessie Buckley

The Hamnet Oscar nominee stuns in black and white.

Dove Cameron at 2026 Actor Awards
Dove Cameron

The 56 Days star is giving elegance.

Jon Jon and Isa Briones at 2026 Actor Awards
Jon Jon & Isa Briones

The father-daughter duo pose together on the red carpet.

Supriya Ganesh at 2026 Actor Awards
Supriya Ganesh

The Pitt star looks divine in gold.

Tyler James Williams at 2026 Actor Awards
Tyler James Williams

The Abbott Elementary star is a vision in red.

Chloe Zhao at 2026 Actor Awards
Chloe Zhao

The Hamnet director channels Stevie Nicks in her black dress.

Patrick Ball at Actor Awards 2026
Patrick Ball

The Pitt star changes things up with a blazer and skirt combo.

Sarah Pidgeon at Actor Awards 2026
Sarah Pidgeon

The Love Story star is a vision in light pink.

Wunmi Mosaku at Actor Awards 2026
Wunmi Mosaku

The Sinners Oscar-nominee gets a little help with her stunning train.

Sarah Catherine Hook at Actor Awards 2026
Sarah Catherine Hook

The White Lotus star strikes a pose.

Kathryn Hahn at Actor Awards 2026
Kathryn Hahn

The Studio star makes a bold statement with her gown.

Mia Goth at Actor Awards 2026
Mia Goth

The Frankenstein star channels her last name with this dress that feels inspired by gothic romance.

Odessa A'zion at Actor Awards 2026
Odessa A'zion

The I Love LA and Marty Supreme star is dripping with fringe.

Michelle Randolph at 2026 Actor Awards
Michelle Randolph

The Landman star strikes a pose.

Timothy Simons at 2026 Actor Awards
Timothy Simons

The Nobody Wants This actor poses in leather.

Megan Stalter at Actor Awards 2026
Megan Stalter

The Hacks breakout continues her bit of over-the-top red carpet costumes.

Jon Gries at 2026 Actor Awards
Jon Gries

The White Lotus actor dons an ICE Out pin.

Snitchery at 2026 Actor Awards
Eleanor Barnes, aka Snitchery

The influencer arrives in a memorable feathered look.

Ted Sarandos at 2026 Actor Awards
Ted Sarandos

The Netflix CEO keeps it casual.

Nava Rose Rabago at 2026 Actor Awards
Nava Rose Rabago

The content creator wears an eye-grabbing look.

Kevin O'Leary at Actor Awards 2026
Kevin O'Leary

The Shark Tank star and Marty Supreme actor arrives in a coat covered in sequins.

Tiffany Baira at Actor Awards 2026
Tiffany Baira

New York City’s “official TikTok Cupid” sports a gown and cowgirl hat.

Actor Awards key art

