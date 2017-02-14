NBC Renews ‘Superstore’ for a Third Season

Attention, comedy shoppers: NBC’s hit sitcom Superstore will be back for a 22-episode Season 3, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke announced Tuesday.

“We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” Salke said in a release. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

Both on-air and in the digital realm, Superstore has been a ratings winner. According to NBC, original episodes have averaged a 1.8 rating in Adults 18-49, and 5.7 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen. This has lifted the network 29 percent above its 1.4 average in the Thursday 8pm half-hour last season in 18-49 (excluding sports). Superstore has also ranked as NBC’s No. 1 show on digital platforms, generating more than 33 million full-episode views on Hulu, NBC.com and VOD.

America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash headline the comedy, which is currently airing its second season.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC