‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Discovers Black Jesus on Emotional Trip to Texas

What To Know Danielle Colby and Mike Wolfe visited Northeast Texas to reconnect with artist Nora, whose husband died.

Danielle acquired a black psychedelic Jesus statue while Mike made significant purchases like a Café neon sign and old Pep Boys photographs, totaling thousands of dollars in deals.

Meanwhile, “Jersey Jon” Szalay and Robbie Wolfe explored a Central Ohio collection from James, whose late father was a passionate collector.

Danielle Colby hit the road for the first time this season on American Pickers. During the March 1 episode she ventured to northeast Texas with Mike Wolfe.

It was a bittersweet visit as they were able to return to see Nora, who was on the show previously in 2018. Sadly, the artist’s husband JP passed away. The couple were married for 43 years. Despite not meeting in person before this, Danielle felt a deep connection with Nora. After keeping things for so long, the Poetry, Texas owner looked to sell more with the hope of moving to live in a little house in Palm Springs.

Read on to find out more that happened in there March 1 episode:

Among the big items that caught Mike’s eye early on was a collection of panther lamps made of pottery dating back to the 1950s. These were used for lighting during the early age of television. He offered to buy all 20 for $600. Mike also acquired some bicycle parts made after World War II for $70. She threw in a decorative leather belt for another $30. The picker picked up a carnival Chalkware King Kong statue and mortar round for $125. He kept on the lamps after being interested in a petrified cactus lamp valued at the same price. Mike went in on a bow tie with a battery pack for $20 and bottle cap art for $150.

Danielle got in on the fun picking up a zebra and green zig zag lamps for $450. A special item she also acquired was JP’s mother’s tap shoes. Fun fact: Danielle used to tap dance among her other talents. Nora passed them on to her for $40. Mike, ever the car guy, was interested in old Pep Boys photographs going as far back as 1931. Nora got $200 for the big stack. One of the more unique items Danielle was excited about was the black psychedelic Jesus statue for $125 and a psychic worded roof banner with Nora’s signature done in 1992 for $750. Nora mentioned she was inspired by the circus banner designs. Rounding out Danielle’s finds was a vintage Betty Boop t-shirt for $15 and an old movie poster of a potential actress from back in the day for $75. Mike shelled out big bucks to the tune of $3,500 for a Café neon sign that he saw from the last time they visited.

Elsewhere, “Jersey Jon” Szalay took a trip to Central Ohio with Robbie Wolfe. It’s there they met up with James, whose dad was a major collector and died a year ago. One thing that James didn’t want to part with was a 1937 Ford coup his dad and mom had around the time they got married. Jon was interested in a battery charger, even without the gauge, from the 1930s for $30. Robbie liked the variety of oil cans for $425 including one from EN-AR-CO, which was prominent going back to the 1900s.

Jon noticed an attic to what was described as a “Stairway to Heaven.” That’s because he spotted a treasure trove of rifles and swords. It turned out James’ dad was indeed a gun collector. Jon was taken aback by a colt rifle decorated by who was believed to be Native Americans just after the Civil War. If it was authentic, the piece would be extremely valuable. However, Jon found it wasn’t truly authentic. Though he was still interested in this one and a few other items including a World War I trench knife. Overall, he brokered a deal of $1,300 for the lot. Robbie bought a collection of fishing reels, minus five that James kept, for $1,100. The last stop on the tour was at the set of trains. Jon picked up a Lionel for $225. His final gets were a lot of army pieces and display with duck decoys for $450. Jon and Robbie could feel how much James appreciated his dad’s collection and connection to history.

