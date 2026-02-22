‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe & ‘Jersey Jon’ Szalay Assesses Rare Civil War Rifle

What To Know Mike Wolfe and ‘Jersey Jon’ Szalay visited collector Clois in Iowa, acquiring unique items including vintage signs, a 1930s Elgin bicycle, and a rare Civil War-era Spencer rifle.

The episode highlighted Clois’s deep ties to his community and his commitment to preserving local history.

The pickers then traveled to Arkansas, where they explored Jim’s family collection and purchased historic including signage linked to Linda Ronstadt’s family.

Mike Wolfe and “Jersey Jon” Szalay continued on their American Pickers adventures during Sunday’s (February 22) episode of the History Channel series.

In it, Danielle Colby sent them to Le Claire, Iowa, where they met Clois at his barn, which was a honey hole of historic pieces. Mike knew they were in a good place after spotting the 1962 T-Bird. Clois revealed he won the car during a $10 raffle. The 82-year-old had items packed in from the floor to the ceiling. They served as conversation pieces as some of his friends often came over for coffee to talk about them and have a good time. Mike’s eyes went first toward an old wooden store sign that had ghost lettering behind it, originally painted for another store. He gave Clois double what he offered. The treasure hunters appreciate how connected Clois was to the community.

Mike climbed a ladder to get to the top of the area where he saw a sign from Magnolene, a former oil company. For this one, Clois played a little hardball after he turned down Mike’s $750 offer, thinking it was worth at least $1,000. Mike got him down to $925. He spotted a Spencer rifle, a rare find that Clois got from his dad about 75 years ago. Mike sent photos to gun expert Richard Ellis to get more background and value of the antique firearm. Ellis said these guns go back to the 1860 Civil War. Abraham Lincoln once fired the branded rifle on the White House lawn in the past. In mint condition, the gun could fetch $4,000 to $5,000. The relic in its current condition brought it down to $600-$900. No matter the value, Clois planned to pass down the rifle to his son.

Mike looked to acquire a clock and bookends that seemed right out of a hunting lodge. For these, Clois sought out the advice of the “boss,” his wife Peggy. They settled on $135. Other items he secured included an old shopping cart for $75 and a 1930s Elgin bicycle with aluminum fenders for $225. Jon didn’t leave empty-handed. Among the items he secured was a brass military spying scope, most likely from the 1943 World War II era, for $100. Mike felt it was important to have people like Clois and Peggy preserving local history.

Their next stop took them to Hot Springs, Arkansas, for an old farm place that has been in Jim’s family since 1946. The third-generation collector learned under his uncle, who had been a mentor. Mike looked into a big-ticket item in the form of a 1960 Dodge Town Wagon with 17,817 miles on it. Given the condition the vehicle was in, he would accept $8,500. Mike was hesitant to purchase the car at the moment. He did purchase tail fin windmill signage for $250, most likely connected to Linda Ronstadt’s family as far back as 1905. The legendary singer’s grandfather was a well-known Tucson businessman who founded F. Ronstadt Co., a hardware and machinery store.

Mike uncovered a mechanical toy display from the 1930s or 1940s. He thought the makeshift city could make for a fun roadside attraction and suggested someone should work to restore it. Jon was fascinated by Jim’s collection of engines, including a Waterloo Boy. Jim’s dream was to build a shop for his engines. Jon picked up a collection from a steam engine motor to a steam gauge tester, collectively, for $1,550. Before leaving, Mike walked away with a Moto-Scoot from the 1930s or 1940s for $300. It was a good day in the books for the guys.

American Pickers, Sundays, 8/7c, History Channel