‘FBI’ Sneak Peek: Scola & Nina Argue Ahead of Wedding (VIDEO)

The couple argues in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode.

Well, we know that Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) get married — the photos reveal as much — in the FBI midseason premiere airing Monday, February 23, but it’s not going to be easy for them to get there. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek that shows the couple arguing in the middle of an investigation — and a topic that has come up between them in the past does once again.

In “Confetti,” the team works together after Nina’s undercover operation goes sideways to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. This will all be leading to the two realizing that they’re ready to get married. But first… there’s work.

Our clip shows the aftermath of Nina’s undercover op going sideways. “It was my job to work Luca for intel, and we got one dead and no leads. I should be in there, OK?” she says, referring to where Luca sits in the interrogation room. “I mean, I know him better than anybody after these few months. I know his insecurities. I can get him to talk.”

But Scola disagrees. “Honey, don’t take this the wrong way, but I think that you’re the last person that he’s going to talk to right now,” he tells her and adds, “Besides, I think we’ve taken on enough risk for one night, don’t you?”

She’s not exactly happy to hear that and asks, “Would you say that to any other agent?” Watch the full clip above to see his response.

Taking “risks” came up for the couple two seasons ago, when Scola wanted them to fly to a friend’s wedding separately so that their son wouldn’t lose both parents should something happen. But after going undercover together, he came around to them flying together. Without that, he wouldn’t have, Boyd told us at the time. “He learns through the case that he can do it because of his partner,” he explained. VanSanten was certain that Nina would’ve been able to convince him because “she’s very headstrong and definitely doesn’t back down from her opinions.”

They made it past that, and we know they’ll get through their conflict in this next episode since they will be getting married.

“It felt like they’ve done everything in the wrong order, and they’ve done everything in a nontraditional way, and I think they were ready to let in a little bit of traditional commitment into their lives,” showrunner Mike Weiss told us. “And I think this case that they work is going to put them both in danger to a degree that it seemed like a good time to make their love official.”

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS