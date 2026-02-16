‘FBI’ Boss Reveals Why Scola & Nina Wedding Is Happening Now

What To Know The midseason premiere of FBI will feature the long-awaited wedding of Stuart Scola and Nina Chase.

Showrunner Mike Weiss explains why they’re getting married after previously deciding not to.

It didn’t seem like it was ever going to happen, but FBI is kicking off the rest of its eighth season on Monday, February 23, with a special event: Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Nina Chase’s (returning recurring guest star Shantel VanSanten) wedding!

“It felt like they’ve done everything in the wrong order, and they’ve done everything in a nontraditional way, and I think they were ready to let in a little bit of traditional commitment into their lives,” showrunner Mike Weiss tells TV Insider. “And I think this case that they work is going to put them both in danger to a degree that it seemed like a good time to make their love official.”

The case in the midseason premiere, titled “Confetti,” begins with an undercover operation Nina’s leading going sideways. Then, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. It’s in the aftermath that Scola and Nina, who have a son together who was born in the Season 5 finale, will realize they’re ready to get married.

When we spoke with John Boyd in January, he’d teased that “maybe some wedding bells” were coming up for the couple before confirming, “Big life changes,” with “a lot of mixed emotions” and “higher stakes.”

With the couple getting married, Boyd is curious to see “how a wedding, a marriage would change [Scola’s] life, change the relationship, and his relationship to the world.”

A wedding was previously addressed over on FBI: Most Wanted in Season 6, when Shantel VanSanten was a series regular on the spinoff, and Nina was clear that they didn’t have plans for one.

“She’s not the one who dreams of some big white wedding dress and wedding,” VanSanten told us in October 2024. “It works. It’s solid, and it wasn’t even something she was looking for. And so when it happens, she just doesn’t live in a fantasy fairytale life, and they have such a beautiful partnership and commitment to one another that getting married just isn’t on the agenda. It’s maybe unconventional in some ways, but I love that that’s their story because there’s plenty of people [for whom] a wedding and saying that you’re married doesn’t mean you are more or less committed than people who wake up every day and choose to love one another and to face the world with the same commitment you would if you had signed a piece of paper and were wearing a ring.”

What are you hoping to see from Scola and Nina’s wedding? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS