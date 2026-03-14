What To Know Paramount Skydance will shut down the BET+ streaming service in June, moving its content to Paramount+.

The transition follows Paramount’s acquisition of Tyler Perry Studios’ 25% stake in BET+.

BET’s linear channel, studios, and digital platform will continue, and direct BET+ subscribers will be offered a discounted Paramount+ subscription.

As Hollywood consolidation continues, another streaming service is biting the dust. This June, the newly formed Paramount Skydance will shut down BET+, which currently has around 3.5 million subscribers, and move its content to Paramount+, which currently has 80 million.

The news, reported by Deadline, was announced internally last week by Louis Carr, president of BET Networks. Paramount Skydance was able to merge the two streaming services after it bought out Tyler Perry Studios’ stake in BET+, which was believed to be 25% of the streamer and worth tens of millions of dollars, Deadline added.

“This powerful next step ensures the stories we champion, the creators we support and the culture we represent go further than ever before,” Carr wrote to colleagues.

All content currently on BET+, including Tyler Perry’s vast library of films and TV series, will move to Paramount+ if rights restrictions and license expirations allow, according to Deadline.

BET+ To Be Folded Into Paramount+ As Tyler Perry’s Stake Is Acquired By Paramount https://t.co/KIblCIRHzm — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2026

“Paramount+ will bring global fans over 1,000 hours of iconic series, films, originals and cultural touchstones that reflect the full spectrum of the Black experience, including hits like The Ms. Pat Show, All the Queen’s Men, Zatima, Average Joe, and Diarra From Detroit,” Carr said. “Our celebrated Black storytelling will live alongside Paramount’s premium series, sports, specials, and films, where it will be clearly branded, prominently featured and easy to find in the BET Hub.”

Carr also explained that BET remains “an essential part of Paramount’s portfolio and long-term content strategy” and that the linear BET channel, the BET Studios production company, and the BET Digital platform will continue.

“BET remains strong because of you, your creativity, your resilience and your unwavering belief in the power of our stories,” he told his colleagues. “This moment is about growth and about ensuring BET’s voice continues to shape culture at an even greater global scale.”

When BET+ goes dark, those users who subscribed directly through the app will receive a discount to subscribe to Paramount+, according to Deadline.