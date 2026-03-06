‘FBI’ Boss Previews Jubal ‘Barely at 26 Fed’ for Kidnapping Case — Watch Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) gets the spotlight in the Monday, March 9, episode of FBI. A case takes him away from his office job in the Joint Operations Center (JOC) and puts him…well, in a $30 million penthouse, investigating a kidnapping (the son of the billionaire team owner of a fictional New York basketball franchise is being held for ransom).

“He’s barely at 26 Fed at all in the episode,” executive producer Mike Weiss tells TV Insider of Jubal. “I love getting him out into the city. It just has a different energy.”

The case also involves people trying to save a friend they believe was wrongfully convicted and sent to death row. Watch TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek above to get a glimpse at how that’s connected as Jubal talks to the team owner.

“It’s an incredibly personal, incredibly emotional story,” Weiss says of the hour. “Jubal and the team have to navigate all these twists and turns.”

He adds that, even though Jubal’s son Tyler isn’t in the episode, Jubal can relate to the intensity thanks to being a parent of a troubled teen. “[Jubal is] a recovering alcoholic. That affects how he views the world and how he views concepts like redemption and being kind to yourself, being kind to other people,” Weiss explains. “I think that’s threaded through the story just in a really nice way.”

Fans should look forward to Sisto’s powerhouse performance in this episode, which shows off the actor’s dramatic chops. “Jeremy is always great, but in the episodes where we highlight him and his casework, plus his way of thinking and connecting with the people at the heart of the case, he’s just so good,” shares the EP. “All the Jubal Valentine fans get a full 24 ounces of piping-hot Jubal Valentine.” We’ll raise a glass to that!

