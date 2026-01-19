What’s Coming on ‘FBI,’ From Maggie’s Sister’s Return to Scola-Eva Drama

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 6 'Parental'
Preview
Bennett Raglin/CBS

What To Know

  • FBI returns from hiatus on February 23.
  • Missy Peregrym, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Juliana Aidén Martinez preview upcoming episodes.

Right now, FBI is on hiatus until February 23, but the good news is you don’t have to wait until then to get teases about what’s coming up. TV Insider caught up with the cast of the CBS drama in early January at the Law & Order Season 25 celebration red carpet — both series come from Dick Wolf — to get the scoop.

First of all, the series will dive into Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) complicated relationship with her sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson); when she last appeared, in Season 5, the FBI agent was concerned about her being involved in a case with drugs and admitted she embarrassed her.

“We’re going to see my sister again,” Peregrym told us. “I don’t feel great about it. It’s something I haven’t been able to repair and I feel awful about the fact that I think it’s my fault because I didn’t handle a situation well. And so the rift is too big and I can’t repair it.”

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 3

Bennett Raglin/CBS

A relationship that might need some healing is that between new partners Scola (John Boyd) and Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez). As was revealed in her first episode, her last partner, with whom she was romantically involved, was with Forefront, the terrorist group that attacked the bureau from within in the Season 7 finale. By the end of that episode, the two seemed good, after she opened up about that and she saw the kind of agent Scola is, someone who will turn in someone he knows for doing the wrong thing. But it sounds like there’s some drama coming up.

“I do think people have to prove that they are trustworthy,” Martinez shared, teasing an upcoming episode where “you see kind of chips, little cracks, places that need healing in our partnership. I think we’re going to really test our partnership in a really exciting way.”

Added Boyd, “Scola cares about his new partner more than his new partner knows. That’s what we love about him is he’s a little tough around the edges, but would do anything for her, like a real New Yorker. But yeah, I’m excited to explore that. It’s going to be great. Juliana’s done great coming in, and it’ll be fun to get to play it.”

'FBI' Star John Boyd Teases 'Big Life Changes' for Scola & Nina (Exclusive)
Related

'FBI' Star John Boyd Teases 'Big Life Changes' for Scola & Nina (Exclusive)

One relationship that does seem solid despite the surprise nature of it is Isobel (Alana De La Garza) and Phillip’s (Tom Cavanagh) marriage. De La Garza promises we’ll learn more about it though admits she’s not sure yet just how we will.

In general, De La Garza teased, “In true Wolf Entertainment fashion, there are whodunits and red herrings and twists and turns, but we have a lot of exciting things coming up, a lot of personal stories that are heavy and will literally leave you with your mouth on the ground where I’ve read scripts and gone, ‘I don’t know if I can read this. I’m going to cry.'”

What are you hoping to see when FBI returns? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS

FBI key art

Let Us Be Your JOC

Get absolutely everything about FBI in your inbox!

CBS

Series

2018–

TV14

Crime drama

Action

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More FBI ›

FBI

Alana De La Garza

John Boyd

Juliana Aidén Martinez

Missy Peregrym




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Elliott as T.L. and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 10, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+
1
10 Burning Questions for ‘Landman’ Season 3
Sharyn Alfonsi on 60 Minutes
2
CBS Viewers React After ’60 Minutes’ Finally Airs Yanked Prison Report
Richard McVey, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, Robin Roberts, and Amber Laign, Instagram, January 18, 2026; Amanda Dubin and Will Reeve attend the UK Premiere of
3
‘GMA’ Stars Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion & More Attend Will Reeve’s Wedding
Ali Larter
4
‘Landman’ Star Ali Larter Unpacks Emotional Season 2 Finale & Favorite Moments (VIDEO)
Travis Clark and Katie Bates posing in front of Big Ben in London, England
5
‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Katie Bates’ Husband Admits He Had an Affair