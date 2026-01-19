What To Know FBI returns from hiatus on February 23.

Missy Peregrym, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Juliana Aidén Martinez preview upcoming episodes.

Right now, FBI is on hiatus until February 23, but the good news is you don’t have to wait until then to get teases about what’s coming up. TV Insider caught up with the cast of the CBS drama in early January at the Law & Order Season 25 celebration red carpet — both series come from Dick Wolf — to get the scoop.

First of all, the series will dive into Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) complicated relationship with her sister, Erin (Adrienne Rose Bengtsson); when she last appeared, in Season 5, the FBI agent was concerned about her being involved in a case with drugs and admitted she embarrassed her.

“We’re going to see my sister again,” Peregrym told us. “I don’t feel great about it. It’s something I haven’t been able to repair and I feel awful about the fact that I think it’s my fault because I didn’t handle a situation well. And so the rift is too big and I can’t repair it.”

A relationship that might need some healing is that between new partners Scola (John Boyd) and Eva (Juliana Aidén Martinez). As was revealed in her first episode, her last partner, with whom she was romantically involved, was with Forefront, the terrorist group that attacked the bureau from within in the Season 7 finale. By the end of that episode, the two seemed good, after she opened up about that and she saw the kind of agent Scola is, someone who will turn in someone he knows for doing the wrong thing. But it sounds like there’s some drama coming up.

“I do think people have to prove that they are trustworthy,” Martinez shared, teasing an upcoming episode where “you see kind of chips, little cracks, places that need healing in our partnership. I think we’re going to really test our partnership in a really exciting way.”

Added Boyd, “Scola cares about his new partner more than his new partner knows. That’s what we love about him is he’s a little tough around the edges, but would do anything for her, like a real New Yorker. But yeah, I’m excited to explore that. It’s going to be great. Juliana’s done great coming in, and it’ll be fun to get to play it.”

One relationship that does seem solid despite the surprise nature of it is Isobel (Alana De La Garza) and Phillip’s (Tom Cavanagh) marriage. De La Garza promises we’ll learn more about it though admits she’s not sure yet just how we will.

In general, De La Garza teased, “In true Wolf Entertainment fashion, there are whodunits and red herrings and twists and turns, but we have a lot of exciting things coming up, a lot of personal stories that are heavy and will literally leave you with your mouth on the ground where I’ve read scripts and gone, ‘I don’t know if I can read this. I’m going to cry.'”

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS