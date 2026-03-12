‘Stumble’ Finally Reaches the Daytona Competition in Season 1 Finale — Watch Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Get ready to cheer on the Buttons as NBC’s freshman comedy Stumble jumps into its Season 1 finale with the anticipated competition that viewers have been waiting all season to see in the Friday, March 13, episode.

The Heådltston State Junior College cheerleaders, led by ambitious coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), are finally at Daytona. But will they nail the routine they’ve been working on…or will they stumble? “After all of the literal falls they’ve taken this year, the Buttons are as laser-focused as they can be,” teases executive producer Liz Astrof.

Courteney, unsurprisingly, is salivating for that 15th trophy for her collection. But it seems they have more than a few obstacles in their way, based on TV Insider’s exclusive clip from NBC, above. In the clip, Courteney must lecture the squad while dealing with a dead arm. Her dutiful football coach husband Boon (Taran Killam) hilariously helps out, by moving her arm to emphasize her strong words to the team who previously spent a night out before the big competition. “As much as I want to go nuclear on y’all for disobeying me, I’m going to keep my calm,” she begins, before assigning Madonna (Arianna Davis) a bigger role in their upcoming routine. Her teammates are all for it, and the excited student eventually says, “Yeah, I got you, coach.”

“Each of the cheerleaders has something to prove, but we’ll focus on a few of their stories,” previews exec producer Jeff Astrof. “Can Peaches [Taylor Dunbar] get her ankle bracelet off in time to leave the state? Can Steven [Ryan Pinkston] refrain from doing something self-destructive? And, of course Boon will be there as not only a trophy husband, but also as cheer dad to Sally [Georgie Murphy], who’s probably come the longest way to get here.”

To win, the Buttons must take down the coach’s last team at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, and their spirited coach Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth), who got Courteney fired from her last job. Another enemy from the coach’s past also gets in the way. Still, notes Liz: “If we didn’t pay off the biggest rivalry in junior college cheer history, between Courteney and Tammy, we shouldn’t be in Daytona. Unless there’s an even bigger — literally — rival to watch out for.”

Bring it on. And check out our exclusive clip above for a look at the finale episode.

Stumble, Season 1 Finale, Friday, March 13, 8:30/7:30c, NBC

