Will ‘Stumble’ Return for Season 2? Everything We Know

In January, Stumble tumbled back into the NBC lineup with its newest episode picking up right where it left off from its winter hiatus. The series is a comedic mockumentary of the Netflix show Cheer, which draws attention to the high stakes of junior college cheerleading.

The show premiered on Friday, November 7, 2025, and released six episodes before pausing for the winter break. The show stars Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter, alongside multiple award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, who plays Potter’s former assistant coach, Tammy Istiny, as a recurring guest star. Viewers yearned for the series to return after its hiatus, making it a top contender to be renewed for a new season, but will it? Here’s what we know.

Is Stumble renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. While the network has given a second-season order to fellow freshman comedy St. Denis Medical, the future of Stumble is unclear. However, don’t get twisted up about it just yet, as the show’s first season episodes are still airing.

Ratings-wise, though, Stumble‘s first season has been lackluster. It has so far averaged 1.777 million viewers per episode, with a .16 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 year olds. (By contrast, St. Denis Medical has notched 2.445 million viewers with a .31 rating.) Perhaps a post-Olympics bump will finally give audiences reasons to cheer for this one?

How many Stumble episodes are there?

There are nine episodes of Stumble out right now, with Episode 10 slated to air on NBC on Friday, February 20, and will be available the next day to stream on Peacock.

Who is in the Stumble cast?

The series stars Lyon as Coach Courteney Potter, a college cheer coach from Texas who lost everything after being fired for drinking with her cheer squad. Potter then settles for a new job at Headlston State Junior College. As Potter settles into her role, Chenoweth guest stars as Coach Tammy, Potter’s former deputy, who takes Potter’s place as her former cheer squad’s coach. Taran Killam plays Potter’s love interest, Coach Boon. The cast also includes Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

Stumble, Fridays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC