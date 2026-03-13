Cheering for ‘Stumble,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy,’ Death and Birth on ‘Outlander,’ ‘Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day

The cheerleading comedy Stumble ends its first season at the National Cheerleading Championships in Daytona Beach. Celebrity Jeopardy! returns with a tournament of all-stars from the first three seasons. Series star Caitríona Balfe directs an episode of Outlander in which the Fraser’s Ridge community is rocked by tragedy. The cops of Boston Blue race to avert a threat surrounding the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

NBC

Stumble

Season Finale 8:30/7:30c

In a season finale reminiscent of when Glee would send the team off to Regionals and beyond, the misfit Buttons of Heåadltston, Oklahoma, head to Daytona in the mockumentary’s season finale. At the National Cheerleading Championships, the underdogs hope to do their coach Courteney (Jenn Lyon) proud — and maybe even win her the 15th trophy that would make her the winningest coach in college cheer history. It won’t be easy, because her arch-rival Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) from Courteney’s previous gig at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College is working with a much more experienced squad. Even worse, Courteney’s ex-coach and fiercest critic, Marg Hargberg (the perfectly cast Katey Sagal), is one of the judges.

(Disney/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Season Premiere 8/7c

Ken Jennings welcomes back 21 of the most competitive stars from the first three seasons of the prime-time celebrity version for a 10-episode tournament with the grand prize of $1 million for a charity of the champion’s choice. The winners of the previous seasons — The Studio‘s Ike Barinholtz, Abbott Elementary‘s Lisa Ann Walter, and comedian W. Kamau Bell — are seeded directly to the semifinals. They’ll compete against the winners of the quarterfinal rounds. First up: Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch, The Morning Show‘s Mark Duplass, and sportscaster Katie Nolan.

Starz Entertainment

Outlander

9/8c

The final season of the historical time-travel romance continues with a reminder of the fragility of life in 1779 Colonial America and the preciousness of new life. Series star Caitríona Balfe directs the powerful episode, in which all of North Carolina’s Fraser’s Ridge is on edge and shattered after a terrible tragedy claims one of their own. “It could have been any one of us,” says Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), the Quaker bride of Young Ian (John Bell), who’s expecting their first child at any moment. While Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) tries without much luck to avoid war talk as a local militia takes form, up north in Philadelphia, son William (Charles Vandervaart) pledges to look into the circumstances involving the reported death of his cousin Ben.

Christos Kalohoridis / CBS

Boston Blue

10/9c

Even New York transplants Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen) have to concede that their beloved metropolis takes a back seat to Boston when it comes to iconic and chaotic St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. It’s also a busy day for the police. As the watch commander warns, “It’s like the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve are having a baby on a Super Bowl Sunday where the Patriots win.” This year’s festivities are further clouded when a civilian security volunteer is murdered, suggesting a larger threat is targeting the parade. With Superintendent Sarah (Maggie Lawson) in tactical command, weighing whether it’s prudent to even cancel the parade, she puts Danny and Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green) in charge of finding the culprits, with an assist from Lena’s detective boyfriend Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard).

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan (4 pm/ET, streaming on Paramount+): To mark their fifth anniversary as stewards of the Wrexham AFC soccer club, as seen in the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds go live with analysis. commentary and reactions as their team plays Swansea City in a Welsh Derby match in the EFL Championship. “Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago,” the team owners said in a joint statement. “Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Racecourse, and we can’t wait.” Joining them for the call: Sky Sports presenter David Prutton. For those who’d like to witness the Wrexham team in person, they’ll be playing matches stateside this summer in Tampa (July 25), Yankee Stadium in New York (July 29), and Philadelphia (August 2).

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