What To Know Finn Wolfhard’s SNL monologue humorously addressed his transition from child actor to adulthood, highlighting his experiences growing up on Stranger Things.

His Stranger Things costars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo joined him on stage.

The segment playfully acknowledged the cast’s coming-of-age in the public eye.

Finn Wolfhard‘s Saturday Night Live monologue featured his Stranger Things costars — Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo — crashing as he insisted he was no longer a child actor.

On the Saturday, January 17 episode of SNL, the actor who played Mike Wheeler in the Duffer Brothers’ smash-hit series attempted to demonstrate that he is ready for “adult films.”

Wolfhard, 23, began by acknowledging how “bittersweet” it was that Stranger Things ended in December 2025 after he started the show when he was 12.

“I gotta tell you, it’s so amazing that 400 million people got to watch me go through puberty,” he quipped. “What a dream.”

SNL then played an edited clip of “the exact moment” Wolfhard’s voice changed. It showed his voice dropping impossibly low while in a scene with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“My voice changed on camera. My first kiss was on camera. And — I can’t actually believe I’m admitting this, but — the first time I learned what a woman looks like down there was on there as well,” he added, as a clip of a Demogorgon roaring played.

Wolfhard then acknowledged, “I know a lot of people still see me as the kid from Stranger Things, right? But I’m 23 now, and I’m proud to officially announce that I am a man.”

He continued, “Things are different now. Like, for example, I have facial hair. Can we zoom in on it? It might only be one hair, but the party starts when the first guest arrives.”

Next, he tried a sip of alcohol and immediately spit it all over SNL star Marcello Hernandez. “Too spicy!” he declared.

“Meet the new me — the man me. Stranger Things is over, and I’m not a kid anymore,” Wolfhard added.

“And neither are we!” McLaughlin (who played Lucas Sinclair) declared as he and Gaten Matarazzo (who played Dustin Henderson) suddenly popped into the frame next to him.

After the audience went wild for the unexpected Stranger Things reunion, Wolfhard pointed out, “We’re not child stars, we’re former child stars.”

Matarazzo joked, “And anytime you read ‘former child star’ in a headline, it can only mean good things.”

“It’s true,” Wolfhard agreed. “So thanks to everyone who watched us grow up on the show.”

McLaughlin interjected, “And then went online and commented about our changing faces and bodies.”

To conclude his SNL monologue, Wolfhard said to his costars, “Even though we’re now men, you’ll always be my boys.” He then toasted, “To us, child stars, who are now ready to do adult films.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC