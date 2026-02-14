How Did ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2 End? What to Remember for Season 3

Things went south in Peter Sutherland’s (Gabriel Basso) first official season as a night agent. In The Night Agent Season 1, he’d been the one to answer the calls for the Night Action program. He was then recruited to be one of those out in the field on the off-the-book missions for Season 2.

He’s back at it in Season 3, premiering on Thursday, February 19, though this won’t be a straightforward mission after how we left him. It’s been just over a year since the second season was released on Netflix, so below, we’re recapping the key moments you need to remember.

Peter’s questionable deal With Jacob Monroe

In the first season, Peter met, saved, and grew close to Rose (Luciane Buchanan), and when, in the second, she was kidnapped, he made a deal with a powerful businessman, Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum), to find her. He broke one of the men working for Jacob, Solomon (Berto Colon), out of custody, then broke into the UN and stole a case file. Peter was willing to be locked up — ostensibly to save thousands from the deadly chemical agent being produced by those holding Rose and a scientist captive, but Catherine (Amanda Warren) knew just what Rose meant to him.

In exchange for getting rid of all evidence of Peter breaking into the UN, Jacob blackmailed him into working for him — he wanted someone beholden to him at Night Action.

Rose is not returning

Peter and Rose parted ways after he rescued her and they stopped the attack with the chemical agent. He told her that he knew people would use her, knowing she meant everything to him, against him as long as he was a night agent. She agreed and admitted she wanted normal life, and so she went to have just that.

It was then announced between seasons that Luciane Buchanan will not be in Season 3, but the door is open for her to return in the future.

The next president may be corrupt

Jacob used the file that he had Peter steal to force one of the presidential candidates to withdraw from the race, paving the way for Hagan (Ward Horton) to become president. The Season 2 finale also saw Jacob bring information to Hagan.

Catherine, in the final moments, enlisted Peter to atone for what he’d done with a new mission: figure out if Jacob does, in fact, control Hagan by making the businessman think he does own him like he says. So, if he calls in Season 3, Peter is to do as he asks, gain his trust, uncover everyone on the payroll, and then expose and destroy it all. But will that lead to the president? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Night Agent, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 19, Netflix