Bill Maher Eviscerates Donald Trump Over ‘Biggest Dick Move in American History’

On the Friday, February 13 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher , the late-night host, 70, took aim at the POTUS, 79, over his remarks — and recent actions — involving global warming.

Bill Maher eviscerated President Donald Trump over the “biggest dick move in American history,” following the rolling back of climate change regulations.

“Trump has always said it’s a hoax, the whole thing with climate change,” Maher explained. “He said, scientists, he says, are ‘stupid people.’ He says, the idea that greenhouse gases cause climate change, there’s no basis in fact.”

That’s when the stand-up comedian pointed out, “He thinks it’s just some bulls*** that people made up out of nothing to get rich. You know, like crypto.”

On February 12, the Trump administration rescinded a 2009 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declaration stating that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are a danger to public health. The Associated Press reported that the repeal eliminates all greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles and could result in a larger repeal of climate regulations on things like power plants and oil and gas facilities.

Of the move, Maher said, “And, yes, his EPA director, Lee Zeldin, said this is the single, this is a quote, ‘single largest deregulatory action in American history.'”

He then bluntly declared, “Probably true. Also the biggest dick move in American history.”

In September 2025, Trump slammed the concept of climate change during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

“This ‘climate change,’ it’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion,” the POTUS said, per PBS. “All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO