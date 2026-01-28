What To Know The Top 10 most-streamed shows and movies of the year have been revealed.

Topping the TV list is, once again, Bluey, with KPop Demon Hunters leading the charge on films.

The Top 10 list of most-streamed TV series in 2025 has been revealed, and, once again, Bluey is king with a whopping 45 billion minutes watched last year. Somehow, that’s actually a drop from the beloved children’s animated series’ haul in 2024, where it was also the most-streamed series of all and had 55.62 billion streamed minutes on Disney+.

Coming in second place on this list was Grey’s Anatomy, with 40.9 billion minutes streamed, and Stranger Things was just behind that with 39.9 billion minutes streamed on Netflix. Rounding out the Top 10 list were NCIS with 36.9 billion minutes, SpongeBob SquarePants with 34.3 billion minutes, Bob’s Burgers with 34 billion minutes, Family Guy with 33.3 billion minutes, The Big Bang Theory with 32.4 billion minutes, Law & Order: SVU with 28.7 billion minutes, and Criminal Minds with 24 billion minutes streamed in 2025.

Behind Stranger Things on the most-streamed original series list were Netflix’s Squid Game with 22.4 billion, Wednesday with 20 billion, Landman with 18.8 billion on Paramount+, Reacher with 15.6 billion on Prime Video, Ginny & Georgia with 14.2 billion, Love Island USA with 13.4 billion, The Night Agent with 13.1 billion, Love Is Blind with 12.5 billion, and Gabby’s Dollhouse with 11.9 billion minutes streamed.

On the movies side, animation also ruled the world, with KPop Demon Hunters earning top honors at 20.5 billion minutes watched. Moana 2 was the second-hottest film of the year on streaming, with 9.43 billion minutes on Disney+, and Happy Gilmore 2 had an impressive 7.1 billion minutes watched on Netflix.

Nielsen also named Bluey as the Top Overall & Top Acquired title in its 2025 ARTEY Awards, announced on Wednesday (January 28), while Stranger Things won Top Original for its near-40 billion-minute haul, KPop Demon Hunters was named Top Kids Movie, Happy Gilmore 2 was Top Movie – General Audiences, The Pitt was chosen as Top New Original – Drama (with 11.4 billion minutes streamed on HBO Max), Running Point was the Top New Original – Comedy (with 5.1 billion minutes watched on Netflix), Sean Combs: The Reckoning was Top New Original – Unscripted (with 4.8 billion minutes streamed on Netflix), Gunsmoke was the Most-Binged Series (with 241 episodes per viewer on Paramount+, PlutoTV, and Peacock), and Seth McFarlane was the Streaming Icon of the Year with 60+ billion minutes watched from his catalogue.