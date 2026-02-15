Spencer Pratt’s Sister Stephanie Sends Bold Message to His LA Mayoral Bid

What To Know Stephanie Pratt publicly criticized her brother Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral bid.

She made serious personal allegations against Spencer, including claims of past abuse, drug addiction, and involvement in a cult.

Stephanie urged voters not to support him.

Spencer Pratt‘s sister, Stephanie Pratt, just sent a bold message to his Los Angeles mayoral bid in a string of strongly worded social media updates.

On Saturday, February 14, Stephanie took to X to share her unfiltered thoughts about her The Hills star sibling running for the mayor of LA.

“Spencer has done great work for the Palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor,” Stephanie declared. “A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

After that, Stephanie, 39, made serious allegations about Spencer, 42, and his wife, Heidi Montag, 39. She wrote in a follow-up X post, “He’s just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir don’t be fooled,” later adding, “At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult.”

Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity. — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) February 14, 2026

In response to X users saying she shouldn’t be slamming her brother, Stephanie shared, “Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry, he beat me up when I was 18 & put me in the hospital. So no, he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the Palisades all you want, not LA.”

Additionally, Stephanie made her stance clear regarding the Spencer vs. Lauren Conrad debate.

“And yes, fact — I will always be on team Lauren Conrad,” she revealed on X. “Those two spent years trying to destroy her life for magazine covers. I always side with the vulnerable who need help, not the people inflicting pain on others.”

Spencer’s sister also claimed that he “got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15,” “had a hidden drug addiction.”

In the same string of X posts, Stephanie claimed, “I’m going to give you a history of Spencer — did anyone know after the cult they went to Costa Rica and were arrested for illegal firearms? He called my dad from jail after not speaking to our family for 8 years bc of his cult, to bail him out.”

Almost forgot how it all started- he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15. I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) February 14, 2026

Stephanie also shared that she has “no interest in fame,” and declared of her brother, “Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the Palisades, Spencer.”

In early January 2026, Spencer announced his bid for LA mayor at a Palisades protest, one year after his home and thousands of others were destroyed in the wildfire.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken,” Pratt said, per the New York Post. “It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action.”

He added, “That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign, this is a mission, and we’re gonna expose the system.”

