How ‘Outlander’ Made TV History

Hard to believe, but our swoon-inducing Highland fling is about to become history. And what a wild and tempestuous ride it has been! For more than a decade, we have crossed oceans and traversed time with these beloved Outlander characters. Millions of enchanted fans have happily succumbed to “a mist of woozy passion,” as I once described Outlander‘s intoxicating cocktail of sensuous romance played out against a tapestry of authentic historical drama.

Like Gone With the Wind‘s feisty Scarlett and dashing Rhett, or Doctor Zhivago and the ethereal Lara, Jamie and Claire have entered the pantheon of timeless c and in their case, time-tested — lovers swept up amid the turbulent tides of world-changing events. And yet, Outlander has always been different, defying easy categorization.

Is it a fantasy, with time-traveling Claire as a more mature Dorothy transported to a pungently realistic Oz? Is it a torrid love story, with former World War II combat nurse Claire, a married and worldly modern woman, drawn to Jamie, the strapping, battle-scarred (and at the time virginal) 18th century Scottish warrior? Is it a docudrama of rebellion, depicting pivotal events from the doomed Jacobite uprising in Scotland and the more successful American Revolution in the New World? Outlander is all of these things and more.

The brilliance of author Diana Gabaldon‘s premise, introduced in a series of mammoth doorstop novels, was to infuse Claire’s contemporary and independent sensibility into this ancient and exotic culture two centuries before her time. Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser is no mere damsel in perpetual distress, and as brought to life in Caitríona Balfe‘s luminous performance, she is every bit the equal partner, in life and in bed, of her soulmate James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser, played with rapturously rugged sensitivity by Sam Heughan.

Romance writer and blogger Jenny Trout marvels at their unique bond, writing during the show’s first season in 2014, “While he exudes sexual charisma and comes complete with a tragic backstory (including a tragic story about his back), Jamie has what most romantic heroes don’t: an ego that will take a backseat to his love interest’s feelings… Jamie is kind, and Claire is emotionally conflicted, and their sex isn’t perfect or without fumbling. At one point in the now infamous wedding episode, Jamie stops mid-coitus to make sure he hasn’t hurt Claire. It’s a far cry from the violent thrusting and distressed shouts of a Game of Thrones sex scene.” An adept comparison, because Starz developed Outlander as its own epic answer to HBO‘s Thrones phenom, which was also based on a legendary book series.

The success of Outlander propelled the Irish-born Balfe and the Scotsman Heughan into instant international stardom, eventually joined in a sprawling cast by Sophie Skelton as their spirited daughter Brianna, Richard Rankin as her devout mate Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Jamie’s nephew Young Ian, and, more recently, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel, Ian’s Quaker bride.

These relationships are each compelling, but none more enduring than that of Jamie and Claire, which even survived a 20-year separation when the pregnant Claire returned for a time to the 20th century. (Their break felt almost as long as the two years that passed between Seasons 5 and 6, from 2020 to 2022, the longest “Droughtlander” to date.)

Whether separated by time or by circumstance, Jamie and Claire’s passionate reunions are always worth the wait, their desire undimmed by the decades. As Trout observes, “Outlander approaches sex in a way that’s only shocking because it isn’t shocking at all. It’s non-violent, sensual, natural, and the woman is framed as more than an object for male pleasure. Female sexuality isn’t demonized, and engaging in sex doesn’t diminish Claire as a character. Outlander is the rare television drama that shows us a woman who is sexually experienced without being the villain of the piece, and a man who sees her desire and pleasure as a participatory experience, rather than an object to edify his own importance.”

Outlander has also earned respect for its historical bona fides. “The TV series has had the biggest onscreen impact on Scotland’s international image since Braveheart (1995), although Highlander (1986), the time-traveling adventure starring Sean Connery, perhaps offers a closer cultural comparison for the men-in-kilts phenomenon,” writes Willy Maley, a professor of Renaissance studies at the University of Glasgow. “Neither,” he adds, “remotely comes close to the authenticity, complexity, and historical accuracy of Gabaldon’s work.”

Unsurprisingly, Outlander has spurred interest in Jamie’s homeland of Scotland, driving international tourism to sites depicted in the series, with estimates of as many as 700,000 visitors in 2023 alone citing the show as their inspiration for booking Scotland. (It’s reminiscent of the surge of travel to Dubrovnik, the setting of Game of Thrones’ King’s Landing, and to England in the wake of Downton Abbey.)

“Traveling in Scotland…you just can’t avoid Outlander,” the esteemed travel writer Rick Steves noted in 2022, part of a “set jetting” trend he often derides, though in this case he was “won over by the way that Outlander is rooted in real Highlands history. It gets people in the proverbial door.” He noticed many more visitors to the Culloden battleground, site of the pivotal defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite troops in 1746 (which nearly cost Jamie his life). “If the impact of Outlander is that more people are going to a genuinely great and important site and learning about real history while there, then I’m all for it.” Still, Steves couldn’t help being amused by the fact that “in gift shops, life-size cardboard Jamie Frasers are elbowing aside Loch Ness Monsters. I even saw an official Outlander Tartan Pocket Square.” (He neglects to say how much they were charging for these treasures.)

With the show’s pivot to Colonial and Revolutionary America in later seasons, which now seems prescient as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Outlander continues earning admiration from academics. “For a popular series, Outlander especially presents a more complicated and nuanced portrait of the American Revolution than is typical in many works of popular culture, such as The Patriot or Hamilton: An American Musical,” writes Michelle Orihel, associate professor of history at Southern Utah University.

Though we’ve glimpsed historical figures, including George Washington, along the way, this isn’t their story. “The series ultimately represents the survival and resilience of ordinary people and the love that sustains them amid great violence, war, and revolution,” Orihel explains. “In so doing, the series can help to expand the historical imaginations of its audience, non-specialists and professional historians alike.”

Because, as we hardly need to remind anyone who has picked up this commemorative volume, Outlander is blockbuster entertainment, suspenseful and sexy and soapy in all the best ways. (How about that time Claire thought Jamie had died and, for her protection, wed Lord John, the closeted British gentleman, who, like so many others, harbors a mad crush on Jamie? So awkward when Jamie reentered the picture!)

In this world, we are all Sassenachs, outsiders enthralled and seduced by this window into a fascinating and dangerous past. But as the history of television reminds us all too often, even a global obsession like Outlander must end sometime — and that time has come with Season 8. Ironically, much like the controversial ending of Game of Thrones, the final televised chapter will arrive before Gabaldon produces the 10th and presumably final novel in her main series.

However, as she and Outlander‘s producers end things for Jamie and Claire, they’ll live in our memory, holding on to each other with fierce and ferocious love against the vagaries of destiny. The good news: We won’t even need to go through the magical stones of Craigh na Dun to see them — we can just hit Play whenever we want to revisit this marvelous, one-of-a-kind crowd-pleaser.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, 8/7c, Starz

For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Farewell Outlander Collector’s Issue, available at Outlander.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.