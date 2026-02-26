‘Outlander’: Meet the Key Characters Shaking Things Up in Season 8

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Fraser's Ridge; Cunningham (Kieran Bew)
Preview
Outlander © 2024 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Farewell Outlander

Farewell, Outlander

Collector's Edition

$14.99
Buy Now

Outlander is no stranger to introducing new characters, and Season 8 isn’t breaking that streak as the final chapter makes way for more players. From Fraser’s Ridge and beyond, we’re introducing you to some of the key characters arriving for this final season. Meet the three newcomers who are shaking things up for the Frasers below.

Captain Charles Cunningham

“We always have to have a good villain, and what I love about Cunningham is, in the very typical Outlander way, he’s got so many levels to him that he doesn’t always feel like a villain,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts says of Kieran Bew‘s retired British soldier (above). “Just like Geillis Duncan [Lotte Verbeek‘s time traveler], or Tom Christie [the devout farmer played by Mark Lewis Jones], or Stephen Bonnet [Ed Speleers‘ pirate], they feel horribly icky one moment, and then in another moment, you feel like they just need a hug and they would be a better person. That’s Cunningham.”

The captain has taken up residence at Fraser’s Ridge in the time since Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) left North Carolina. Adds Roberts, “The dynamic between Cunningham and both Jamie and Claire is a really cool arc.”

Elspeth Cunningham

Elspeth (Frances Tomelty); Fraser's Ridge

Outlander © 2024 Starz Entertainment, LLC

Captain Cunnigham’s mother, Elspeth (Frances Tomelty), is hard to miss when she makes her entrance at the top of the season, quickly earning a choice nickname from one of the Ridge’s younger dwellers. And there’s no lack of excitement surrounding her arrival. “She’s such a different character than we’ve had in a long time,” Roberts teases.

But the elder Cunningham will be spending most of her time and energy with Claire… to neither woman’s delight. “In different circumstances, you would think Claire and Elspeth might be really good friends,” says Roberts, noting that their current situation prevents that. Is she as bad as her son? Knowing this show, it’s safe to say her morals will be murky.

Amaranthus Grey

John Grey's House; William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart); Amaranthus (Carla Woodcock)

Outlander © 2024 Starz Entertainment, LLC

As her name indicates, Amaranthus (Carla Woodcock) is tied to Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) side of the action, which puts her in the romantic sights of his emotionally wounded adopted son William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart, above). But, “Amaranthus has so many dimensions that you can’t just pin a label on her,” Roberts warns of her mysterious role.

'Outlander' Stars & Boss Preview Season 8's Fraser Family Reunions
Related

'Outlander' Stars & Boss Preview Season 8's Fraser Family Reunions

“Is she a villain? Is she an antagonist? Is she a collaborator?” Fans of Diana Gabaldon‘s books may recognize her but will have to tune in to see if her character follows a similar path here.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz 

For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Farewell Outlander Collector’s Issue, available at Outlander.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.

Outlander (2014) key art

Don’t Be the Lass to Know!

Get absolutely everything about Outlander in your inbox!

Starz

Series

2014–

TVMA

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Outlander (2014) ›

Outlander (2014)

Carla Woodcock

Frances Tomelty

Kieran Bew

Matthew B. Roberts




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, Tom Llamas
1
CBS, NBC & ABC Evening News Ratings: Tony Dokoupil Shows Huge Swing
Donald Trump
2
Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Ratings: How Did it Compare With Biden & Obama?
Callahan Walsh on the February 25, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Good Morning America'; Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie on the set of NBC's 'Today.'
3
‘GMA’: Callahan Walsh Explains Why Nancy Guthrie’s Family Offered $1 Million Reward
Kelly Ripa on the March 11, 2025, episode of ABC's 'Live With Kelly and Mark'; Oprah Winfrey poses before an In Conversation with Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff and Gayle King on Winfrey's and Jastreboff's book Enough at 92Y on January 13, 2026 in New York City.
4
Kelly Ripa Addresses Leaving ABC’s ‘Live’ & Reveals Advice Oprah Winfrey Gave Her
Survivor 50 premiere Cila tribe
5
‘Survivor 50’: Jeff Probst Reacts to What You Didn’t See in Immunity Challenge