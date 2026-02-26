Outlander is no stranger to introducing new characters, and Season 8 isn’t breaking that streak as the final chapter makes way for more players. From Fraser’s Ridge and beyond, we’re introducing you to some of the key characters arriving for this final season. Meet the three newcomers who are shaking things up for the Frasers below.

Captain Charles Cunningham

“We always have to have a good villain, and what I love about Cunningham is, in the very typical Outlander way, he’s got so many levels to him that he doesn’t always feel like a villain,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts says of Kieran Bew‘s retired British soldier (above). “Just like Geillis Duncan [Lotte Verbeek‘s time traveler], or Tom Christie [the devout farmer played by Mark Lewis Jones], or Stephen Bonnet [Ed Speleers‘ pirate], they feel horribly icky one moment, and then in another moment, you feel like they just need a hug and they would be a better person. That’s Cunningham.”

The captain has taken up residence at Fraser’s Ridge in the time since Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) left North Carolina. Adds Roberts, “The dynamic between Cunningham and both Jamie and Claire is a really cool arc.”

Elspeth Cunningham

Captain Cunnigham’s mother, Elspeth (Frances Tomelty), is hard to miss when she makes her entrance at the top of the season, quickly earning a choice nickname from one of the Ridge’s younger dwellers. And there’s no lack of excitement surrounding her arrival. “She’s such a different character than we’ve had in a long time,” Roberts teases.

But the elder Cunningham will be spending most of her time and energy with Claire… to neither woman’s delight. “In different circumstances, you would think Claire and Elspeth might be really good friends,” says Roberts, noting that their current situation prevents that. Is she as bad as her son? Knowing this show, it’s safe to say her morals will be murky.

Amaranthus Grey

As her name indicates, Amaranthus (Carla Woodcock) is tied to Lord John Grey’s (David Berry) side of the action, which puts her in the romantic sights of his emotionally wounded adopted son William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart, above). But, “Amaranthus has so many dimensions that you can’t just pin a label on her,” Roberts warns of her mysterious role.

“Is she a villain? Is she an antagonist? Is she a collaborator?” Fans of Diana Gabaldon‘s books may recognize her but will have to tune in to see if her character follows a similar path here.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz

For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Farewell Outlander Collector’s Issue, available at Outlander.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.