A case involving secret lives and hidden truths? Tracker executive producer Elwood Reid points out that’s something lone wolf Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) knows “all too well from his own family.”

After last week’s midseason return concluded an investigation during which he was framed for murder, Colter is returning to his roots in the March 8 episode: helping to locate missing people. This time, it’s an 18-year-old who disappears after closing the family restaurant one night. His parents turn to Colter, who “soon discovers he had a secret life,” says Reid. “Colter tracks the chaos left in the missing teen’s wake, racing to stop his well-intentioned but dangerous rescue mission from turning deadly.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Reenie (Fiona Rene) has her own complicated case to tackle when another lawyer, Maxine (Kathleen Robertson), turns to her for help with a class action lawsuit. “As a fellow accomplished woman, she supports and challenges Reenie in unexpected ways,” Reid hints of the relationship between the two professionals. Tied to that is a grieving mother named Josephine (Allegra Fulton), who causes Reenie to, according to the exec producer, “realize there’s more to this case than meets the eye.”

This episode is also a reunion — behind the scenes, at least — for Justin Hartley with one of his This Is Us costars. Jon Huertas returned to direct his third episode of the CBS drama.

“What’s great about having him as the director is [that] Jon is such a wise, sort of like a throwback dude in that Jon can do kind of anything. He’s a handyman. If you have some kind of a problem going on in your life, he’ll give you really good advice. He’s funny, he’s got a good sense of self. His ego’s not inflated, but he’s a very confident guy as well. He’s an artist,” Hartley told TV Insider.

He added, “I think he sees the show in frames. He’s very emotionally connected to life and people, which I think is a really good attribute for a director. He understands storytelling, pacing. He’s a really good director, but also thinks really deeply about the emotional level of these characters where they are. And so for his episodes when he directs Tracker, they’re always pretty great. He does a really good job.”

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS