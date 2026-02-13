‘Tracker’: Justin Hartley Explains Why Jon Huertas Is a Great Director

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
  • Justin Hartley’s This Is Us costar Jon Huertas directs his third Tracker with the March 8 episode.
  • Hartley explains why he likes having Huertas direct his CBS hit and if we’ll see him onscreen.

Justin Hartley has a solid list of friends and costars he has made over the years, so reunions on his hit CBS series, Tracker, are the norm. For example, he and Jensen Ackles are finally working together, he’s brought on This Is UsJennifer Morrison (onscreen and to direct) and Jon Huertas (behind the camera), and he’s back working with Jes Macallan from Mistresses in the current arc (she guest-starred in the fall finale, which ended on a cliffhanger).

Huertas is back to direct his third episode of the series, with one airing Sunday, March 8. (The series returns with the midseason premiere on March 1.) He previously directed Season 1’s “Aurora” and Season 2’s “Nightingale.”

“What’s great about having him as the director is [that] Jon is such a wise, sort of like a throwback dude in that Jon can do kind of anything. He’s a handyman. If you have some kind of a problem going on in your life, he’ll give you really good advice. He’s funny, he’s got a good sense of self. His ego’s not inflated, but he’s a very confident guy as well. He’s an artist,” Hartley tells TV Insider.

“I think he sees the show in frames. He’s very emotionally connected to life and people, which I think is a really good attribute for a director. He understands storytelling, pacing. He’s a really good director, but also thinks really deeply about the emotional level of these characters where they are,” he continues. “And so for his episodes when he directs Tracker, they’re always pretty great. He does a really good job.”

This time, his episode, titled “To the Bone,” sees Colter called in when an 18-year-old goes missing from his family’s restaurant. During his search, the rewardist uncovers the teen’s underground fake ID business and the secret life he’s been hiding from his parents. See behind-the-scenes photos above.

But we have yet to see Jon Huertas onscreen, and that’s something Justin Hartley is all for, if his former costar wants to guest.

“Oh, I hope we do,” Hartley says of seeing Huertas in front of the camera on Tracker. “He’s a talented actor. I’d love to see him onscreen on Tracker. Actually, I think it’s a really good idea. We should do that. Let’s put that out there. Let’s make it happen. Yeah, we’ll find a role for him. That’d be great if he’s willing to do it.”

What would you want to see from an onscreen reunion for Hartley and Huertas? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS

