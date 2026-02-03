Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Speaks Out on Missing Mother-in-Law

What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, spoke publicly about the disappearance of his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie.

Feldman addressed the family’s distress and gratitude for public support, while law enforcement continues an intensive search for Nancy.

Savannah has been absent from NBC’s Today but has issued statements thanking supporters and asking the public for help.

Savannah Guthrie‘s husband, Michael Feldman, is speaking out as the search continues for his missing mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie.

Nancy was reported missing after last being seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the night of Saturday, January 31. Per NBC News, “concerning” evidence found at Nancy’s home has led investigators to treat the property as a crime scene and believe that Nancy was taken against her will. Though officials have described Nancy as being “of sound mind,” she has limited mobility and requires daily medication that could be “fatal” if missed.

In an interview with Page Six published on Tuesday, February 3, Feldman said that he didn’t “have anything new to report” regarding the search for Nancy. Feldman said he’s “just being responsive” amid the difficult situation, but admitted that he feels “mostly unhelpful.”

Feldman, however, is trying to keep a positive mindset, as he told the outlet he is grateful for the media’s “thoughtfulness.”

Savannah and Feldman met in 2008 amid the former’s divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard. The two went on to tie the knot in March 2014 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vale, that August. The couple’s son, Charley, was born in December 2016.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday that they do not believe ransom was the motive behind Nancy’s alleged abduction. “I wish somebody would call us and say, ‘Hey,’ because that’s what the family wants. They just want her back. ‘Hey, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that,” he shared.

Nanos went on to state that he and other officials were going to “pull out all the stops and go at all angles” to find Nancy, adding, “We really do hope it’s a search-and-rescue mission and we find her and she’s safe and sound. But it would be unjust if we didn’t look at what’s in front of us and go, ‘We need to act.’”

Savanna was absent from Today‘s Monday, February 2, and Tuesday episodes. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” she said in a statement shared during Monday’s show. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Savannah released another statement via Instagram on Monday night, which read, “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

She added, “We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

