‘Today’ Stars Send Emotional Messages to Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom’s Disappearance

The hosts of Today are sending their love to Savannah Guthrie amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

News broke on Monday, February 2, that Nancy had been reported missing after being last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the night of Saturday, January 31. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support,” Savannah said in a statement shared on Today on Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

While police have clarified that Nancy has no cognitive issues, she is reliant on daily medication that is vital to her health. Per NBC News, officials found “concerning” evidence in Nancy’s home, leading police to treat the home like a crime scene. Investigators have stated they believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Following the news, many of Savannah’s Today colleagues took to Instagram to share support and information about how the public can help in the search for Nancy. “We are praying for Savannah and her family and the return of their beloved Mom, Nancy,” Al Roker wrote on Monday. “We encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Craig Melvin shared a similar message, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family. We encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.” Melvin’s post featured the phone number for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and contact info for 88Crime Anonymous Reporting. (People can contact the latter via phone at 520-882-7463 and online at 88Crime.org.)

Sheinelle Jones posted the same contact info via her Instagram Story on Monday. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family,” she captioned the post. If you have any information that may help find her mother- please – contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (520) 351-4900.”

Jenna Bush Hager shared several posts about how to contact officials, while Dylan Dreyer captioned a Monday Instagram post, “Join me in saying all the prayers you can to find our dear Savannah’s mom. She’s missing. We encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Savannah also received love from her former Today coanchor, Hoda Kotb. She captioned a photo of Savannah and Nancy with praying hands and red heart emojis, and also shared the police contact info. “If you know anything.. pls help ❤️,” Kotb wrote on Monday.

Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee wrote via her Instagram Story, “Praying for @savannahguthrie and her family — any information please call.” Roker’s wife, 20/20 cohost Deborah Roberts, captioned a Monday Instagram upload, “Like so many of you, my trembling heart is with @savannahguthrie and her anxious family. Please, pray . Pray. . Pray for Nancy. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾.”

Former Today anchor Katie Couric shared a clip from a Pima County Sheriff’s Department press conference via Instagram on Monday. “My heart is with Savannah and her entire family. This is so scary and upsetting. I know how close Savannah is to her mom, and I’m praying she’ll be safely found,” she wrote.

Weekend Today coanchors Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander and Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist also shared information about Nancy’s investigation via their Instagram Stories.

Savannah released a new statement via Instagram on Monday night, writing, “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him. thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

She continued, “We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

