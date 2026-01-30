Will There Be a ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3? — Everything We Know

With Season 2 of Shifting Gears coming to an end, fans are wondering if the ABC sitcom will return for another season.

The series centers on car shop owner Matt Parker (Tim Allen), who recently lost his wife but now lives with his daughter, Riley (Kat Dennings), who, after going through a divorce, moved back in with her two children, Georgia (Barrett Margolis) and Carter (Maxwell Simkins).

Riley is battling through a divorce while also trying to fight the feelings for her brother’s best friend, Gabe (Seann William Scott), who works in her dad’s car shop. Daryl “Chill” Mitchell also stars as Stitch, who works in the shop. Recurring guest stars such as Jenna Elfman as Eve Drake also star.

The Season 2 finale airs on Wednesday, February 4 at 8/7c. Here’s what we know about the future of the show.

Has Shifting Gears been renewed for Season 3?

Not yet. The show has not been canceled or renewed. However, Mitchell told Urban Hollywood in a recent interview that he was told to “leave his stuff in his dressing room,” so a Season 3 renewal seems likely.

Who will star in Shifting Gears Season 3?

The series’ regular cast — namely, Allen, Dennings, Scott, Margolis, Simkins, and Mitchell — would likely all return for Season 3, plus guest stars. Elfman might not return, since Matt and she broke up.

Season 2 guest-starred Jesse Williams, Mookie Betts, Pamela Adlon, and Luke Macfarlane as Sam Parker. With Sam’s admission of quitting the Navy, he may have more of a guest role next season, if there is one.

Where can you watch Shifting Gears?

In season, the sitcom would air on ABC on Wednesday nights. However, if you are not caught up on the season or want to watch it again after it ends, it streams on Hulu.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but check back for updates.

Shifting Gears, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu