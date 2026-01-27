‘Shifting Gears’: See Luke MacFarlane In His First Appearance as Sam Parker (PHOTOS)

SHIFTING GEARS – "Uncle Sam" – Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy's singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) on ABC
Disney/Raymond Liu

It’s the moment Shifting Gears fans have all been waiting for! Sam Parker is finally making an appearance on the ABC show. See photos of his appearance below.

For practically two seasons, fans have been hearing about Sam, who is Matt (Tim Allen)’s son and Riley (Kat Dennings)’s brother. He is also Gabe’s (Seann William Scott) best friend from childhood. Sam was only talked about, but never seen on screen, until now.

Deadline confirmed on December 9 that Luke Macfarlane has been cast as Sam, who has been serving in the military for over 10 years. Macfarlane guest stars in the January 28 episode, the seocnd to last episode of Season 2. It will be the only episode he stars in in Season 2, but his plotline leaves room for a lot more appearances.

The logline for the episode "Uncle Sam" reads, "Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy's singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star."

See Sam meet his sister’s boyfriend, as well as reunite with his family, in the photos below. Will he like his sister’s boyfriend? And what shocking news does he have to tell the family? Tune in on January 28 to find out.

The comedy has not yet been renewed for Season 3.

Shifting Gears, Season 2, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC, streaming next day on Hulu

Sam comes home from the military and reunites with his dad and sister.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam comes home from the military and reunites with his dad and sister.

Gabe and Riley sing a Spice Girls hit at Karaoke night.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Gabe and Riley sing a Spice Girls hit at Karaoke night.

Sam meets Riley's boyfriend, Andy (Jesse Williams), and reunites with his best friend Gabe, and his girlfriend, Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke), and Stitch (Daryl Mitchell) for a karaoke night.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam meets Riley's boyfriend, Andy (Jesse Williams), and reunites with his best friend Gabe, and his girlfriend, Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke), and Stitch (Daryl Mitchell) for a karaoke night.

Andy tries to impress Riley dedicating a song to her, but it backfires when she hears how he sings.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Andy tries to impress Riley dedicating a song to her, but it backfires when she hears how he sings.

Gabe and Amelie revealed that moved in together and watch as Andy serenades Riley.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Gabe and Amelie revealed that moved in together and watch as Andy serenades Riley.

Sam reunited with his niece, Georgia (Barrett Margolis) and nephew, Carter (Maxwell Simkins), at the breakfast table.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam reunited with his niece, Georgia (Barrett Margolis) and nephew, Carter (Maxwell Simkins), at the breakfast table.

Sam has a big announcement and Riley tells him their dad will be mad.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam has a big announcement and Riley tells him their dad will be mad.

Andy and Stitch hang out at Matt's house after a wild night of karaoke and enjoy a glass of champagne.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Andy and Stitch hang out at Matt's house after a wild night of karaoke and enjoy a glass of champagne.

Sam visits his dad's car shop.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam visits his dad's car shop.

Georgia confronts her brother when she thinks he stole her game.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Georgia confronts her brother when she thinks he stole her game.

Sam tells Matt his big news after Matt tries to get him a promotion at work.
Disney/Raymond Liu

Sam tells Matt his big news after Matt tries to get him a promotion at work.

