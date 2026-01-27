‘Shifting Gears’: See Luke MacFarlane In His First Appearance as Sam Parker (PHOTOS)

It’s the moment Shifting Gears fans have all been waiting for! Sam Parker is finally making an appearance on the ABC show. See photos of his appearance below.

For practically two seasons, fans have been hearing about Sam, who is Matt (Tim Allen)’s son and Riley (Kat Dennings)’s brother. He is also Gabe’s (Seann William Scott) best friend from childhood. Sam was only talked about, but never seen on screen, until now.

Deadline confirmed on December 9 that Luke Macfarlane has been cast as Sam, who has been serving in the military for over 10 years. Macfarlane guest stars in the January 28 episode, the seocnd to last episode of Season 2. It will be the only episode he stars in in Season 2, but his plotline leaves room for a lot more appearances.

The logline for the episode “Uncle Sam” reads, “Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam’s career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy’s singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star.”

See Sam meet his sister’s boyfriend, as well as reunite with his family, in the photos below. Will he like his sister’s boyfriend? And what shocking news does he have to tell the family? Tune in on January 28 to find out.

The comedy has not yet been renewed for Season 3.