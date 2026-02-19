‘Shifting Gears’ Finale Ratings Revealed: What This Means for Season 3

What To Know Shifting Gears Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger.

New ratings numbers indicate that a Season 3 renewal is likely.

Shifting Gears fans may need a tune-up on their jaws after picking them up off the floor after the Season 2 finale. While the show ended on a cliffhanger, the ratings seem to hint that a Season 3 is likely.

On the February 4 episode, Matt Parker (Tim Allen) and Riley Parker (Kat Dennings) both gave love a try… separately, of course. Matt dropped everything and got on the plane to Japan with his ex-girlfriend, Eve Drake (Jenna Elfman), after he ran into her in Los Angeles during one of her breaks from touring. Riley broke up with her boyfriend, Andy (Jesse Williams), because she realized her feelings for her best friend, Gabe (Seann William Scott). Since Gabe was in a relationship with Amalie (Carson Fakkerbake), he initially turned Riley down.

The very last minute of the show, however, shocked fans. Andy showed up at Riley’s door, begging her to take him back. While Andy made his plea, Gabe came bursting through the door and told Riley that he broke up with Amalie and wants to be with her. Riley didn’t make a decision before the episode ended, leaving fans with a huge question mark and major hopes for an answer in Season 3.

The network has some good news, then, as it announced that the show earned 6.90 million total viewers and a 0.99 rating among adults 18-49, after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms, with a suspenseful season finale. Season 2 ended on its best audience since its fall premiere in October 2025.

It rose 59 percent among total viewers and 154 percent among adults 18 to 49 in its live/same-day audience, according to Nielsen ratings.

Shifting Gears follows Matt, a car shop owner, as he navigates his new life after losing his wife, and his daughter and grandchildren— Georgia (Barrett Margolis) and Carter (Maxwell Simkins)— move in with him after Riley’s divorce.

Shifting Gears has not scored a Season 3 renewal yet, but the finale ratings were a milestone for the show, which hints at a long future on ABC.

Shifting Gears, Season 2, streaming, Hulu