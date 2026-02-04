‘Shifting Gears’: Seann William Scott Talks Season 2 Finale, Luke Macfarlane Appearance & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Shifting Gears Season 2 finale.]

Shifting Gears Season 2 came to an end, and it left fans’ jaws on the floor. The Tim Allen-led comedy follows recent widow Matt Parker working in a car restoration shop and dealing with his grown daughter and her children moving back in after her divorce.

The final episode of Season 2 was filled with love and was perfect to watch for Valentine’s Day. It ended the same way Season 1 did, except this time, Riley heard Gabe profess his love for her. Matt was encouraged by his grandchildren to get out and date again after his girlfriend, Eve (Jenna Elfman), left to choreograph a tour in Japan. Riley Parker (Kat Dennings), Matt’s daughter, and her friend, Gabe (Seann William Scott), almost kissed while watching a basketball game.

When Gabe’s girlfriend, Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke), threw him a birthday party, she couldn’t figure out what to get Gabe. Riley gave Amelia her gift for him, which was an Allen Iverson Jersey, his favorite player. When Riley admitted that she was the one who bought it for him, the awkward tension rose.

By the end of the episode, Riley told Gabe that she broke up with Andy (Jesse Williams) and that she had feelings for him. The problem was that Gabe was still with Amelie. But in the final scene, Andy came to Riley’s house to try to win her back. While begging to get back together, Gabe showed up and proclaimed that he broke up with Amelie and that he is in love with her too, ending the episode on a cliffhanger as fans wait for Riley’s response.

Seann William Scott spoke with TV Insider about the shocking ending, working with guest stars, what he hopes happens for Season 3, and more. As of the publication of this article, the ABC show has not yet been renewed.

TVI: What were you would you say that you’re most excited for fans to see in the finale episode?

Scott: There’s a lot going on in the finale, but there are two storylines. There’s a really sweet storyline, obviously, with Tim and Jenna’s characters that I personally really enjoyed watching them do, but with Gabe and Riley they have some really sweet moments in this one where they finally share their feelings for each other.

I haven’t seen it, but I know when we did it, I thought, “Wow, they really balance, a lot of heart with funny moments,” which I think obviously is what you’re always aimed for with these shows. So they, they finally kind of confess how they feel. I mean, even though Gabe has done it before, he didn’t know that she was awake during the Season 1 finale. Riley finally shares that she’s got feelings for him, and they’re in this little predicament, because they’re both in relationships. And later in the episode, Riley tells Gabe that she’s broken up with Andy, and that is kind of everything that Gabe has wanted, not that she would break up with this guy, but that they could be together. But he’s also with Amelie, and feels really conflicted and can’t really commit to anything. And then, towards the end of the episode, he tells her that she’s broken up with Amelie, but then Andy’s there.

It’s fun, as a long answer, I think that there are a lot of fun things happening. And I think just with this love triangle, I think people are really going to enjoy it.

Speaking of, the last moments of the finale had my jaw on the floor. What was your reaction when you read the script?

Well, I, really enjoyed it. I always, I think just as an actor, my job is to make sure that I hit those beats. And, you want to feel as grounded as possible in that world. So I was more thinking about, “Okay, how do I do this?” But I just thought it was really clever. I thought it was like, “Wow, these two, they’re not holding back now.”

The one thing, too, is Jesse Williams is so funny and so lovable that it’s just like, I also, I feel like the audience is going be like, “I don’t know. He’s pretty great, too. He’s got a better version of the game.” No, I just read it. I thought, “Wow, this is really well done, really funny and sweet.” I think it definitely lives up to the hype. Hopefully, we get a season three to kind of see where this goes.

In the penultimate episode, Sam (Luke Macfarlane), who is Gabe’s best friend, finally makes an appearance. What did you think of that storyline?

Oh, I loved it. Luke is just fantastic. That was the first time he had done a sitcom, he said. And he was just awesome. I thought it was fun. We talked about his character quite a bit throughout the show. And finally, you see this person, super lovable, just brought so much to the episode. But also, you get to kind of learn more about all the different characters, seeing his character in the story. I loved it.

And with Sam now leaving the military to become an actor, do you think that there could be an opportunity for more appearances on the show?

I hope so. He’s awesome. Yeah, yeah, he’s great. I thought that was really funny.

What do you think Sam would say about his best friend falling for his sister?

*Laughs* I hadn’t thought of that. He’d probably just be concerned. Gabe is a bit of, a little bit of an enigma, not the brightest guy in the world, so I’m sure he’s probably thinking Riley could do better.

Pamela Aldon starred as your mom this season, and we got a little bit more of Gabe’s backstory. What was it like working with her?

Oh my gosh. She was just from the beginning, from the table read, every time she spoke, it was just so funny. It’s just electric. There have been very few people I’ve worked with who were like her. She’s just, without even trying, just the way she would deliver, and she would do it differently every single time. She was just a wonderful person, truly, just like a bright light. But, oh my gosh, she’s hilarious. So it’s pretty hard for all of us not to ruin takes every time she delivers a line, amazing.

In the episode, when you had to come up with the dragonvette drawer. What was that like, cursing at children in a boardroom?

Honestly, that was my favorite episode. There are elements of some of the characters that I’ve played, maybe a little bit of them. I think the one that comes to mind is Role Models. I play this guy who’s just not great with kids. He’s kind of just a large child. I think it just allowed me to do some things I hadn’t really done in the show, and also to pair up with Tim. There are so many scenes that he and I had together. So the whole thing was just really, really fun.

But I think that the boardroom scene, Gabe just loses it and swears at the end, when I watched, it’s like, “Wow, you kind of tell what I said,” or maybe I just know what I said.. And I was surprised that they kept that moment in. But no, I loved it. I think, honestly, I think that was my favorite one.

In the same episode with Sam, at karaoke, someone shouts out, “Play American Pie!” Was that your idea or was that the writer’s idea? Since you were in American Pie.

That was the writer’s idea. Really, who cares? I mean, we literally think we’ve referenced every single movie Tim has done. I had a Dude, Where’s My Car? moment, so I might as well go through the whole resume, whatever you can find. But no, I thought that was a fun little shout-out for sure. I thought that was clever.

In the episode where Gabe met Andy, he started the show off a lot. Do you think that was more to impress Andy or to impress Riley?

I think Gabe realized right away he’s like, “Oh no, this guy’s better looking. He’s cool, he’s in better shape, smarter.” I think there’s just him showing his vulnerability. I remember reading it, I thought, “Oh, there’s a little bit of Chris Farley and Tommy Boy in this,” where he’s just obviously trying to be somebody that he’s not, and getting it wrong. So I think there’s more than anything, he’s trying to prove something to Andy, because I think Riley’s already got his number.

Talking about guest stars this season, this one had a lot with Home Improvement and Pamela, Luke, Jesse, Mookie, Betts. How do you think that guest stars, especially recurring ones, add to the show?

Oh, man. I’ve never done a sitcom, and I kind of forget when I think back to some of my favorites that this happens on the show, especially if they’re going to spend the money, and the show is doing well, that they get these great people. But, for sure. I think it’s huge, and it just also sets up a fun expectation for fans of the show who are wondering who’s going to be on the next one. I think about Mookie Betts, and we all got to meet him, and we were just in awe. And then he comes back after winning the World Series. I mean, that was pretty fun. It’s been pretty, pretty awesome.

I know the show hasn’t been renewed yet for season three, but what are your hopes for your character and the show in general, for the next season?

That they bring me back for season three, and that they still want more Gabe. *laughs*

I mean, you’re part of a major plotline now, so…

Thank goodness for that finale. I guess they kind of have to bring me back. I really love the direction that they went with this character, because he does a lot of different things. But I feel like our writers are so great, and it’s such a fun character, because he kind of never knows what’s going to come out of his mouth. And I think that that’s a sort of world that I like to live in. So I just think it’s more of the same if we do more. It’s so much fun, and I love the cast and crew so much.

