‘Law & Order,’ ‘Scrubs,’ ‘R.J. Decker’ & 7 More Shows That Still Haven’t Been Renewed

What To Know Ten scripted shows across ABC, NBC, and Fox have yet to be renewed or canceled as the 2025-2026 season nears the end.

Some seem like they should be safe, but ratings suggest trouble for at least a few.

As we near May and head into upfronts, when networks announce their schedules for the 2026-2027 season — CBS already has — and the fates of the current lineups are revealed. But there are still fewer than a dozen scripted shows that have not been renewed or canceled.

The 10 shows that remain on the bubble are ABC’s R.J. Decker, Scrubs, and Shifting Gears; NBC’s Brilliant Minds, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, The Hunting Party, Law & Order, and Stumble; and Fox’s Going Dutch and Murder in a Small Town.

Of those, two seem like locks for renewals when compared to the rest of their networks’ lineups: Scrubs (first in the key demo among adults 18-49 and sixth in viewers) and Shifting Gears (second in the demo and fourth in viewers). However, it is a bit odd that the latter hasn’t been renewed yet with those ratings, given its finale aired on February 4.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Law & Order seem like they should be safe as well. The comedy is first in the key demo (though ninth in viewers), while the long-running drama is seventh in the key demo and fourth in viewers. Though it may seem odd that SVU has been renewed and the original has not been — in the past, they’ve been picked up for the next seasons at the same time, the spinoff’s Season 28 is actually part of a two-season renewal from last year that was only just made public.

Murder in a Small Town is 11th in the key demo, but third in total viewers, which should also mean it’s safe, but it suspiciously hasn’t been renewed despite its Season 2 finale airing in December 2025, so it’s iffy.

R.J. Decker could go either way. Its ratings are promising; it’s seventh in viewers, though last in the key demo. It’s also been up in viewers for the past three episodes. Its viewership for the finale, airing on April 28, may very well be the deciding factor.

The others seem to be, unfortunately, more likely to be canceled than renewed. The Hunting Party is 11th out of 13 in the key demo and viewers, Stumble is 10th and 12th (of 13), Going Dutch is 12th and 11th (of 13), and Brilliant Minds is last and 11th (of 13). Also against Brilliant Minds is the fact that its final Season 2 episodes won’t air until after upfronts and when NBC puts out its fall schedule in the middle of May, it returns on May 27.

Which shows are you most worried about being canceled? Which do you think will be renewed? Let us know in the comments section below.