A love triangle? The last minute of the Shifting Gears Season 2 finale left fans’ jaws on the floor. With the show in limbo, and Riley’s answer unknown, what could this mean for Jesse Williams character in Season 3?

If Shifting Gears is renewed for another season, it would pick up where it left off — Andy (Williams) telling Riley (Kat Dennings) that he wants to get back together. However, this moment is interrupted when Gabe (Seann William Scott) comes barging into her house, telling her that he broke up with Amelie (Carson Fakkerbake) and wants to pursue a relationship with Riley. This all came after Riley’s confession earlier in the episode.

The friends have been pining for each other for a long time. Gabe told Riley he loved her during the Season 1 finale, but she was asleep. So, this awake confession could change everything.

Show bosses wanted the plotline between Gabe and Riley for a while, but they loved Williams too much. “The plan was always to get Riley and Gabe together — and then Jesse Williams walked in, and we were like, ‘Holy s**t. He’s incredible,” Michelle Nader told TV Line.

She also told The Wrap that they planned for Riley and Andy to be over way before the finale, but “Jesse’s talent and their chemistry made us pivot. I’m sure you’re going to ask me this. I have no idea where this goes, which is the exciting part. I think that’s what’s exciting to the audience, too.”

While Season 3 is not yet confirmed, here’s what could happen, and how Andy could return if he and Riley break up.

1. Riley could choose him

The easiest way for Andy to return would be for her not accept Gabe’s love bomb and get back together with Andy. However, since she was the one to break up with Andy first, and Gabe is single, it is unlikely she will get back with Andy.

2. His daughter still dances

The way Andy and Riley met was when Andy ordered coffee from Riley’s stand outside of her dad, Matt (Tim Allen)’s, car shop to make some money after she left the job at the ballet studio next door.

Andy’s daughter dances at the studio, and she was the one leaving negative reviews of Riley’s shop since she knew her dad had a crush on her.

Even if they break up, Andy could still pass the coffee cart and see Riley.

3. There are feelings for someone else

During the penultimate episode, Amelie seemed to be attracted to Andy when they met each other at karaoke. Although it was an initial attraction, it quickly went away when she heard how he sang.

However, the exes could be hurting and find each other as the perfect rebound. With Amelie as a teacher at the dance studio, the exes wouldn’t be too far away from Riley and Gabe.

4. He could not return at all

Riley could choose Gabe, and Andy could be so upset that he doesn’t come back around, purposely avoiding the coffee cart altogether and never be seen on camera again.

Would you want to see Jesse Williams return to the show? Let us know in the comments.

Shifting Gears, Season 2, now streaming, Hulu